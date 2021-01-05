One of the biggest changes that the 2020 trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League makes to the 2017 version of Justice League is that Superman is wearing a black suit in the new film in place of his classic red and blue suit. In an interview with ComicBook.com, Snyder explained how the black suit is meant to be a stepping stone to Superman's journey as a character.

"I really was always a very strong advocate for the black suit. I really wanted the black suit; it made sense for me because...Superman is a character notoriously who does not grow. He is like a rock and everything just smashes against him. And we learn about ourselves by trying to change a thing that's unchangeable. That's really the old way, the old Superman, whereas I felt like my Superman had to, at every step, sort of level up and learn something, and be something different, because in the end, the idea or what I had planned was that the final step for Superman, [was] his real return, or his real coming into what I would consider the classic Superman."

In the comics, the black suit is a Kryptonian regeneration suit that Superman wears after his return from the dead when his body is still recovering. While Snyder did not mention whether that will be the suit's purpose in his movie, he did caution that Justice League will not feature the final transformation of Henry Cavill's version of Kal El into the classic Superman archetype in the Snyder Cut.

"We don't really get it in this movie, the classic Superman. I also feel like the black suit is a great time delineator. So if you see a flashback or a flash-forward, him in the black suit lets you know where you are in tine because it's very particular to this certain arc. So I always was excited about using the black suit to kind of lock us in to when he goes form the black suit back to the red and blue suit, and then when he's in the red and blue suit what that means, and when he actually goes back to it, what does it mean?"

While Snyder has always said his intention was for Superman to go from being a dark and brooding young man into the champion of justice that people remember from the Christopher Reeve films, it seems fans will not be able to witness that transformation in Zack Snyder's Justice League. Might be time to kickstart the #ReleasetheSnyderCutPart2 campaign.

The Snyder Cut stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. The four-part miniseries will premiere exclusively on HBO Max in March.