Zack Snyder's Justice League will be arriving next year, and it seems we are going to have the chance to watch in color or black and white. Maybe not at first, but at least at some point down the line. Snyder seems to be making the most of getting to finish the so-called Snyder Cut and has revealed that he plans to finish a black and white, IMAX version of the movie.

Recently, the filmmaker released a new trailer for the Snyder Cut of Justice League, which was done in black and white. During an interview hyping up the release, which will be making its way to HBO Max as a miniseries next year, Snyder revealed that he sees the black and white, IMAX version as his ideal version of the project. Here's' what he had to say about it.

"My ideal version of the movie is the black-and-white IMAX version of the movie. That to me is the most fan-centric, most pure, most Justice League experience."

But it seems this isn't something that will just live in the land of ideal, hopeful thoughts. Zack Snyder also did an in-depth trailer breakdown on Vero, his social networking site of choice. During the breakdown, he discussed his love for the black and white and revealed that he plans to color the entire movie in the style of the trailer, suggesting that we are going to see it at some point.

"How awesome it is in all of its monochrome glory. For a long time the movie lived with me in what I would call on my computer. And it was the way I watched the movie for two years or whatever, in black and white. Actually, it was black and white that I had to sort of create myself. So it wasn't as rich as this. And I look forward to coloring the entire movie professionally in a really rich and beautiful monochrome and being able to do all the little tricks, printing tricks that I love. So we'll see that, I feel like as we develop this, it'll even be even more custom. So that's exciting."

Justice League hit theaters in 2017 but the version that arrived three years ago did not represent Zack Snyder's original vision. Joss Whedon came in after Snyder departed the project and was put in charge of extensive rewrites and significant reshoots. The end result was a massive departure from what Snyder had in mind.

Next year, we'll finally see what all of the "Release the Snyder Cut" fuss was about when it lands on HBO Max. We are going to see Darkseid. We are going to see nearly four-hours worth of Batman, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, The Flash and Cyborg saving the world from a newly-designed Steppenwolf. Zack Snyder's Justice League does not yet have a release date set but it will arrive sometime in 2021. You can check out the full conversation with Snyder over at TheFilmJunkee YouTube channel.