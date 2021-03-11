The upcoming director's cut of Zack Snyder's Justice League hasn't even been released on HBO Max yet, but it already has a summer Blu-ray release planned. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has confirmed that the 4-hour cut of Justice League will be made available for purchase in 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray sometime in late May 2021.

Though the studio is yet to confirm an exact US and UK release date for the Blu-ray version of Zack Snyder's Justice League, there are confirmed dates for Germany and Australia. Australia will be the first territory to enjoy the Blu-ray of the Snyder Cut, as the DVDs go on sale there starting May 26. This will be followed by a German release on May 27, the very next day.

Though there is no confirmation whether the Blu-ray discs will come with exclusive extras as common with Blu-ray purchases of other films, you can surely be hopeful of that. Reports suggest that the Blu-ray package for the Snyder Cut will contain two separate discs, one of them being the triple-layered BD-100. Since such a disc is capable of holding 100 GB of data, it shall include the entire 4-hour movie in one disc, leaving the second one filled with extras and behind-the-scenes. However, no such detail can be confirmed as of yet.

Information on Blu-ray.com confirms the discs will support High Dynamic Range of HDR10 along with Dolby Atmos and Dolby TrueHD 7.1 sound. Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support for Zack Snyder's Justice League will also be available on HBO Max. Furthermore, just like HBO Max, the Blu-ray version of the film will be available in the same 1:33:1 aspect ratio.

It's exciting that the Blu-ray release for the Snyder Cut is announced ahead of its premiere. Warner Bros. has heavily changed its approach this year concerning content availability. These decisions are mostly influenced by the pandemic-associated restrictions imposed on theatrical releases. On the other hand, a lot of such moves could be focused on better consumer response and subscription targets for HBO Max. Announcement of Zack Snyder's Justice League and its exclusive release on HBO Max worked as a big-time commercial for the new streaming platform, which instantly boosted off its subscription demands. On top of that, Warner Bros. eventually announced a side-by-side release of all its productions slated for a 2021 theatrical debut, on both limited screens and HBO Max, on the same day. This will include a theatrical+streaming release of major films such as Godzilla vs. Kong, Mortal Kombat, The Suicide Squad, and Matrix 4.

Besides the Blu-ray version, Snyder has already finished working on the black & white edition of his film titled Justice League: Justice Is Gray, for which he may proceed with the HBO Max exclusive release. Zack Snyder's Justice League is almost here and will stream on HBO Max and other digital streaming and VoD partners in international territories on March 18th.