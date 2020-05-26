It turns out WarnerMedia is willing to shell out even more to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut than we previously thought. It was confirmed last week that Zack Snyder's Justice League will indeed be arriving on HBO Max sometime next year. It is going to cost millions to bring the director's vision to life. Now, as revealed by WarnerMedia chairman Bob Greenblatt, that figure is going to eclipse $30 million.

When news of the Snyder Cut officially being released broke, it was reported that the endeavor was going to cost between $20 and $30 million. Recently, Bob Greenblatt appeared on the Record Media podcast to discuss the upcoming launch of HBO Max, WarnerMedia's new streaming service that arrives this week. Naturally, the subject of Justice League came up and Greenblatt shed some light on the project, specifically the cost. Here's what he had to say about it.

"It isn't as easy as going into the vault and there's a Snyder Cut sitting there to put out. It does not exist. Zack is actually building it and it's complex including...new VFX shots, it's a radical rethinking of that movie and it's complicated and wildly expensive... I'll just say I wish it was just 30 million and stop there. It's an enormous undertaking and very complex."

There are a couple of things worth dissecting here. First off, the fact that the studio is spending more than $30 million is telling. Justice League, as is, is said to have cost $300 million, given the extensive rewrites and reshoots Joss Whedon oversaw ahead of the theatrical release. Since the movie grossed a relatively disappointing $657 million at the global box office, the studio lost money on it. Any additional investment is going to put them further in the red, and that is quite the investment.

The other point here is that Greenblatt says the Zack Snyder "does not exist." It is something that has been emphasised and hinted at strongly from those who worked on Justice League, but it bears repeating. The mythical cut that Zack Snyder screened for executives was an assembly cut. It was not, by any definition, a finished movie. It was never going to be as simple as Warner Bros. giving Snyder the green light to release his version. Extensive work needs to be done before the cut we have heard so much about can be considered releasable.

Currently, Zack Snyder and his crew are hard at work completing the extensive visual effects work needed to get the cut ready. The cast has also been contacted to do any additional voiceover work that may be needed. However, it has been reported that no reshoots will be happening, despite Snyder's desire to do some additional photography. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. For more with Bob Greenblatt, feel free to check out the latest episode of the Recode Media podcast from Vox.