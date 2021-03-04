Though Zack Snyder's Justice League will be released as a four-hour-long single feature cut; the film will be an amalgamation of six different chapters, with each chapter focusing on a single significant aspect of the script. Earlier, Zack Snyder revealed two of these six titles on his social media, but now, official handles for the Snyder Cut have posted all six chapter titles for the film. The six chapters titles divide the overall narrative into six parts, with each comprising six different subplots, ultimately joined together to form the Snyder Cut.

Zack Snyder's Justice League Chapter Titles

Chapter I: Don't Count On It, Batman

Chapter II: The Age Of Heroes

Chapter III: Beloved Mother, Beloved Son

Chapter IV: Change Machine

Chapter V: All The King's Horses

Chapter VI: Something Darker

It's not the first time that a major Hollywood film has taken the chapter-wise approach to tell a story. Director Quentin Tarantino is famous for dividing his narratives into chapters, though all of them are inter-connected and describe events occurring parallel to the other chapters, eventually combining to form the ultimate climax. And that's the same case with Zack Snyder's Justice League. Here's how these six chapters can connect to the massive cliffhanger Zack Snyder has teased his film will end with.

Part I: Don't Count On It, Batman

The introductory part has been titled 'Don't Count On It, Batman', which is pretty self-explanatory. The part with Ben Affleck's Batman searching for the superheroes, starting with Aquaman, was partly included in the theatrical cut of Justice League. Some of it was from the original footage Snyder shot when production was under his control. The first chapter here will explore Bruce Wayne reaching out to these heroes, to group them together against something he "saw in a premonition". But Batman will probably be shown the door by all of them.

Batman, who was filled with new hope for kindness and good in the world after Superman's sacrifice, will be facing a stressful situation where he'll have to prepare for the coming threat; but will find no help from anyone. In the theatrical cut, this part was reduced to atoms; however, since Zack Snyder's Justice league is going to be pretty long, we may get a deeper look into his nerve-racking state, where he tries to assemble a disoriented team, only for the impending threat, Steppenwolf, to reach him before he can prepare for it.

Part II: The Age of Heroes

"They said the Age of Heroes would never return". The second chapter will deal with not just the present heroes uniting to form a new age of Earth's defenders, but also about the previous invasion of the planet by Darkseid and his forces of Parademons from Apokolips. This is the part that was mostly removed and partly replaced with Steppenwolf in place of Darkseid in the theatrical cut. The Age of Heroes would take us back in time and would be the first glimpse of Ray Porter's Uxas (who at that time wouldn't have taken up the name Darkseid) and his fight against the combined forces of Men, Amazons, Atlantians, Lanterns, and others.

Zack is known for telling non-linear stories, and The Age of Heroes could be one such storyline. It may go back and forth in time to depict the two different team-ups of heroes against evil. It's possible it could culminate with the heroes' first battle against Steppenwolf. In the theatrical cut, Joss Whedon made drastic changes to this sequence, toned down the brutal action, and added some unnecessary jokes for Ezra Miller to further destroy the scene's importance. Zack's vision is definitely going to be more action-packed and may be written differently than we saw earlier.

Part III: Beloved Mother, Beloved Son

This part could be about Bruce's plan to resurrect Superman from the dead. Or, it could be a focus on Steppenwolf's plans with the Mother Boxes.

We know Steppenwolf, in Zack Snyder's Justice League, is forced to serve Darkseid and has been trying to get out of his enslavement. It's possible that a part of Steppenwolf's plan to steal the Mother Boxes would include his agenda to end his servitude and be free from his nephew's chains. Here, the son and mother could indicate the Mother Boxes and the son, Steppenwolf.

On the other hand, here the son could mean Clark, and the mother could indicate Martha. Martha has been a significant part of Clark's life and the source of the bond between Batman and Superman. Though that "Martha Scene" has met with mixed responses, it was deeply connected to Batman. Hearing Martha's name reminded Bruce of the man he once was and his days of crime-fighting for good when he had hope for things to get better. Martha was the first step in the restoration of his hope in good, as well as clearing his conscience. Here, Bruce could deal with resurrecting Superman and his subsequent reunion with his mother, which, in turn, would finally "unite" the League.

Part IV: Change Machine

"Change Machine", if this speculation is correct, could be the most enticing part of the 4-hour epic saga. This part may feature the Knightmare sequence, which would introduce Jared Leto's Joker return to the DCEU. The Knightmare sequence in Zack Snyder's Justice League would feature Batman, Flash, and Cyborg collaborating with Joker to steal a Mother Box, which the team would then use to send Flash back in time and warn Bruce of the devastating future.

The word "change" in the chapter title gives it away, and since it's past half the movie by the time Part IV will come on-screen, it would be the perfect timing to witness the alternate future which haunted Bruce previously in a premonition.

Part V: All The King's Horses

The "Horses" could be allegorical to the Four Horsemen of Apocalypse. Darkseid rules the planet called Apokolips and has Desaad, Granny Goodness, and Steppenwolf as his aides. It could indicate the planned invasion of the planet, a glimpse of it we saw in the trailer, where Darkseid is surrounded by thousands of Parademons, serving in his army.

But a better conceptualization of this title seems the ultimate union of Justice League taking the fight to Steppenwolf by the end of the movie. It could indicate the final showdown when the entire team, including Superman, finally comes to form the League, which Bruce had hoped for. It could even culminate with the formation of the Hall of Justice, a renovated Wayne Manor, with Brice establishing a base for the team. As per the details that previously resurfaced, the part would also lead to Steppenwolf's death, where Wonder Woman would decapitate him before he could escape via a boom-tube.

Part VI: Something Darker

Well, this would be the scene that could've set up the future of DCEU. Zack himself has revealed that his envisioned Justice League was a primer for two more films, which Warner Bros. has no plans to work upon. This would be the part, where the bigger threat, Darkseid, would come into preparation for real action in the future. This would also be the part where the massive cameo Snyder has teased will make an appearance, giving hopes for Justice League 2 and 3.

Though the future of DCEU and Zack's Snyderverse is currently under deep dark shadows, we do hope that the culmination of this film would lead Warner Bros. to sanction Zack's original plan for DCEU.

The film, which was supposed to release as a four-part miniseries was ultimately announced to be a single film after Snyder felt that it would be too much for the audience to wait a week for episodes. And that's a wise thought because a miniseries would've hampered the essence of the story and the legacy of DCEU this film is supposed to establish. As gathered from all the details surfaced about the film, it's definitely going to be entirely different from the theatrical disappointment we all saw back in 2017. Under the creative control of Zack Snyder, the film has gone through reshoots, has got additional VFX work, restored original character arcs, and is completed as an R-Rated cut. The creative control Snyder received on his passion project was made possible after he let go of his payments for his finishing work on the film.

As for the plan for a six-part Justice League, Snyder has previously said that it would allow viewers to take short breaks in between the long feature. It would also allow people to grasp and analyze every part and maybe discuss the possibilities before resuming the film. These six chapters would be like checkpoints, each concluding a subplot every time, eventually leading to the climactic battle and the cliffhanger ending that we are all hyped about. Still, if you're too much into Zack Snyder's Justice League, you may just consume all the thrill it has to offer in one sitting, something that I personally would try my best to do.

Zack Snyder's Justice League would stream worldwide on HBO Max and partner platforms on March 18th. The film is written by Snyder and Chris Terrio; and stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Amy Adams, Diane Lane, Willem Dafoe, Jeremy Irons, J.K. Simmons, Connie Nielsen, Amber Heard, Kiersey Clemons, Harry Lennix, Zheng Kai, Peter Guinness, Jesse Eisenberg, Joe Manganiello, Ciaran Hinds, with Ray Porter and Jared Leto.