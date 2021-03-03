Director Zack Snyder may have just set us all up for disappointment, with the man behind The Snyder Cut revealing that his upcoming superhero epic will end with a cliffhanger. A cliffhanger that is likely never to be resolved. Not only does Snyder describe the cliffhanger as "massive," he also dampens the idea even more that audiences will ever see Justice League 2 come to fruition. It sounds like Zack Snyder's Justice League is the last we'll see of this world.

"Well, it was meant to be two more movies. It hints, as you would, at a potential other world. I'd plant the seeds as I had wanted to of what would come in the later films. That's in there, but as far as those stories that would be to come -- if ever that happened, which it does not look like it would -- but I think it's easy to speculate based on that and we can talk about that for quite a while. It is a cliffhanger ... The movie ends in a massive cliffhanger, yeah."

Despite The Snyder Cut reportedly clocking in at a bladder-straining 4 hours (thankfully you can pause HBO Max), it seems Snyder still did not have enough time to tell the full story he had always wanted to. During a recent interview, Snyder has offered some details as to what the sequel would have involved, revealing that it would have been set primarily in post-apocalyptic Knightmare world, something which we will be returning to in The Snyder Cut. He also detailed the role of the tyrannical Darkseid saying that he would have been the "sequel bad guy," before assuring fans that he "definitely is in full effect [in the Snyder Cut]. He's running the show. He's there. I don't want to, again, spoil it but, yeah, he's definitely there."

While we remain in the dark over what this "massive" cliffhanger ending is, it is bound to be disappointing to Snyder fans to learn that the The Snyder Cut, something they fought so hard for, will still feel unfinished. Still, the recently released trailer did offer some surprises which are sure to please DC and Snyder fans, including a glimpse of Jared Leto's return as the road weary Knightmare version of the Joker. Knowing what we now know about Snyder's plans for Justice League 2, could the trailer's final shot of Leto's Joker be the cliffhanger ending in question? If so, that would undoubtedly lead to an eruption of disgruntled groans and frustrated eye-rolls.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is expected follow a similar plot to what audiences saw in theaters back in 2017, while making some substantial changes along the way. Picking up following the final events of Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) is determined to ensure that Superman's (Henry Cavill) sacrifice was not in vain and that the world remains protected, aligning forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions.

Mercifully, audiences don't have to wait too much longer to see how incomplete The Snyder Cut is, with the movie scheduled to be released to HBO Max on March 18, 2021. This comes to us courtesy of IGN.