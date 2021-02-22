The debut of beloved extra-terrestrial Justice League member and DC hero, Martian Manhunter, will no doubt prove to be a major highlight of the upcoming Snyder Cut, and we now have a better idea of what the character will look like thanks to some official artwork by legendary comic book artist Jim Lee. The piece shows J'onn J'onzz in all his glory standing alongside fellow superheroes Wonder Woman and Aquaman, and while it's artwork, it's fair to say that Martian Manhunter is going to look very faithful to his comic counterpart in Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Created by writer Joseph Samachson and designed by artist Joe Certa, Martian Manhunter, whose real name is J'onn J'onzz, is the only surviving member of the Martian race who is mistakenly teleported to Earth following the destruction of his people. Martian Manhunter possesses the ability to change his appearance at will, as well as super strength, speed, flight, and telepathy, and should prove to be a visual delight when brought to life on screen.

Jim Lee covers, final versions coming soon. pic.twitter.com/f60RgCY0Dy — Ryan Higgins (@RyanHigginsRyan) February 19, 2021

One of the original seven members of The Justice League, rumors have persisted for years that Man of Steel's General Swanwick, played by Harry Lennix, is Martian Manhunter in his human guise, something which Zack Snyder has since confirmed was always the plan, with Lennix recently revealing that the character will be brought to life using motion capture. "Mo-cap. I don't know what I'm going to look like," he said. "I don't know what the body is going to look like and all that, but I'm thrilled to see it. That guy's probably in good shape, for example. Honestly, I don't know if it's reverse engineering but I had the mo-cap [suit] on myself and I did the thing. Now, I don't know what that's going to look like finally but I wonder to an extent if that's going to be reverse-engineered."

Zack Snyder's Justice League is expected to follow a similar plot to what audiences saw in theaters back in 2017, but with a few substantial changes along the way. Picking up following the events of Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, Bruce Wayne is determined to ensure Superman's ultimate sacrifice was not in vain and aligns forces with Diana Prince with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

The Snyder Cut features an ensemble cast that includes Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Henry Cavill as Clark Kent / Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Gal Gadot as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash, Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry / Aquaman, Ray Fisher as Victor Stone / Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta, and J. K. Simmons as James Gordon.The Snyder Cut is scheduled to be released to HBO Max on March 18, 2021, and it was recently revealed that the movie will also be available in most markets around the world via some form of digital offering, be it a streaming service, on-demand rental/purchase or digital download on the same day. This comes to us courtesy of Twitter user Ryan Higgins.