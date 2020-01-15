After a quiet holiday, #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has revved back up again. Zack Snyder is continuing to share little glimpses at his version of Justice League, dubbed the Snyder Cut, in 2020. This time, we're getting a new look at the villain Darkseid, who would have been a major factor in Snyder's movie, as well as the planned sequel. Curiously, Snyder also sets up something of an interesting battle that was apparently set to take place in the Snyder Cut, which would have involved the villain from Wonder Woman.

Taking to the social networking site Vero, as is often the case with these images and teases from the filmmaker, Zack Snyder shared a new images of Darkseid, or "Uxas." In it, we see the hulking alien figure taking out a massive army of those who are trying to protect Earth. In the Justice League Snyder Cut, there would have been a big sequence that has become known as the "history lesson." In the theatrical cut, it was essentially boiled down to a few lines of dialogue from Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman. Snyder shared the image with the following caption.

"Uxas clearing the defenders of earth from the anti-life equation he better lookout for David Thewlis."

David Thewlis played Ares in Wonder Woman. Certain DC fans had already pieced together that an Ares vs Darkseid fight would have been part of this history lesson scene, but this confirms it. Speaking in more broad terms, it reveals yet another massive difference between the theatrical cut of Justice League and what Zack Snyder originally intended. Not that it wasn't clear already that the two versions were miles apart, but it's quite impressive to see time and time again just how much Snyder had planned that Warner Bros. decided not to move forward with.

Darkseid was teased in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice during the nightmare sequence. Ray Porter was the actor scheduled to play the villain in the Snyder Cut. Also over on Vero, Zack Snyder confirmed, in responding to a fan question, that Porter didn't just do the voice for the character. "He did motion capture as well," Snyder said. Additionally, when someone asked if the actor had completed his work as Darkseid, Snyder simply replied with "yes."

This is of particular importance as there has been much debate as to just how finished the Snyder Cut is. At present, Warner Bros. has no plans to release it. A cut of some sort is confirmed to exist, but much of what we've heard suggests that it is an assembly cut with quite a few unfinished effects shots. Ultimately, the studio would have to invest more money into a project that was a financial failure, and one that they've largely moved on from. Be that as it may, this adds just a little more fuel to the #RelaseTheSnyderCut fire that continues to rage on. Be sure to check out the image, which was shared over on Zack Snyder's Vero.

