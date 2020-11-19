Filmmaker Zack Snyder recently released a new trailer for the upcoming "Snyder Cut" of Justice League. The four-hour-plus movie will see the entry of the supervillain Darkseid into the DCEU, as he invades Earth and comes face to face with the Justice League. On his Vero account, Snyder broke down the new movie trailer for fans and also revealed the central mystery of the story: why Darkseid comes to Earth in the first place.

Referring to a scene in the trailer where Darkseid can be seen standing on land (presumably on Earth} that has been dug up and scattered with lava, Snyder mentioned that the villain "dug the earth up because he felt like the Anti-Life equation was here, and then he had to pound the earth to reveal the Anti-Life equation, which we, in the movie, you see it in a physical form, which is all those patterns of lava that exist on the ground." Snyder also mentioned that the patterns, when deciphered, reveal the secrets to the anti-life equation.

In the comics, Darkseid's ruling passion is discovering the Anti-life equation, which can grant its user complete control over all living things. The Anti-life equation is rumored to exist on Earth, hence Darkseid's interest in conquering the planet. It seems Snyder has kept his movie's Darkseid's motivations similar to the character's comics counterpart.

While Darkseid is the main villain, the majority of the evil grunt work in Zack Snyder's Justice League will be undertaken by Steppenwolf, who works under Darkseid. In past interviews, Snyder had explained that the upcoming film will end at the point when Steppenwolf's conquest of Earth fails, forcing Darkseid to come to Earth personally. Although he has only signed on for one more DCEU movie so far, Snyder knows where the story should lead for possible sequels.

"It's a fair question to ask me, you know, like what do I say to the world about, you know, what happens when Darkseid comes to Earth? Then what? You know, Is that a thing? And I think, listen, the truth is that, did I write and did I have and conceive a complete- do I know what happens when Darkseid... yes. I do know what happens. To say and to speculate about what that is and that that would be exciting, I think that's a fine thing."

While Snyder has denied that he is actively working on any sequels to Zack Snyder's Justice League, the success of the first movie might prompt Warner to finally let the filmmaker complete his trilogy of Justice League movies as he had originally intended.

Justice League features Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. Zack Snyder's Justice League will premiere exclusively on HBO Max in 2021. This news originated at ScreenRant.