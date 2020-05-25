After three years, actor Ray Porter was finally able to reveal to the world that he was the voice actor behind the character of Lord Darkseid in Zack Snyder's Justice League. Now that the movie is scheduled to release on HBO Max next year, Porter is excited for fans to get to hear his take on Darkseid, which he describes as a difficult feat for his vocal cords.

"You'll hear it when I hear it. I went through a few different sort of vocal gymnastic things in kind of trying to figure out the voice. I needed it to be understandable, but it needed to be a voice that was not of this Earth. And that's what I tried to go for. I can't wait to hear it either, because also, while I did this voice and everybody was really, really nice about it. I know that in post they probably did stuff to it, and I can't wait to hear that. Plus, the voice that I did, it wouldn't be something that I could really project. It's hard, hard on the vocal cords."

In the comics, Darkseid is the ruler of the planet Apokolips, and the main big bad of the DC Comics universe. MCU fans have seen the success that Thanos has had in his live-action appearances. Well, Thanos was created by Marvel Comics as a direct response to the popularity that Darkseid, who came before him, enjoyed among readers.

So if done right, the live-action version of Darkseid that is set to appear next year in Justice League has the potential to be even more impressive than Thanos. But it is interesting to consider that Josh Brolin, who voiced the Mad Titan, provided the movements for the character in addition to voicing him, whereas Porter appears to have only done the voice acting part, with CGI animation taking care of Darksied's appearance and movement.

One of the first questions that fans had about Snyder's re-edit of 2017's theatrical release of Justice League was how much of the filmmaker's original vision for the script would be realized in the final product. With an additional budget between $20-$30 million and four hours of footage to include, Snyder should be able to include every plot point he had planned to feature, including Cyborg's origin and Darkseid's backstory, the reveal of the Martian Manhunter, and minor roles for The Atom, Iris West, Vulko, and Lex Luthor.

For now, fans can have fun imagining how Ray Porter took up the challenge of voicing an alien despot. If the actor's take on the character proves popular with audiences, we might well get to see him reprise his role in Ava DuVernay's upcoming movie exploring the history of the New Gods. The film will go into detail regarding the creation of Apokolips, it's sister planet New Genesis, and the millennia-old war that has waged between Darkseid's army and the Highfather of New Genesis.