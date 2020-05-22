Cheers and gasped erupted all over the internet earlier this week when it was announced that the campaign for #ReleaseTheSnyderCut actually worked and that Warner Bros. would be releasing an alternate version of 2017's superhero team-up adventure, Justice League. After more than two years since its theatrical release, director Zack Snyder's original plan for the Justice League will finally see the light of day, with the movie acting as an ending of the journey for the characters.

According to Deborah Snyder, wife of Zack and a producer on Justice League, The Snyder Cut version will provide a lot of closure for fans. "This movie was the culmination of a hero's journey that all these characters went on," says Deborah. "And the idea was always to build them up to be the heroes people expected them to be."

However, whilst the movie will bring the various characters' journeys to some kind of conclusion, the Snyders are very excited to be able to add some character development that was lacking in the version audiences got to see.

"What's so lovely about this is that we get to explore these characters in ways that you're not able to in a shorter theatrical version."

The last-minute directors switch that brought in The Avengers' Joss Whedon to finish Snyder's Justice League has been a hot talking point amongst comic book movie fans for some time, with many of them feeling they were shortchanged with the version that was released in theaters. The movie that we ended up seeing had clearly been cut apart and restitched, with glaringly obvious reshot scenes slotted in, leaving the Justice League a somewhat incoherent mess. In some people's opinion anyway...

Well, now those people will be able to finally see for themselves whether the original Snyder directed version would have fared any better, as The Zack Snyder Cut of Justice League will officially arrive on HBO Max sometime in 2021.

Reports indicate that the studio is planning to invest a lot into The Snyder Cut, with some indicating it will be as much as $20 million, in order for the director to truly achieve what he had envisioned. The alternate cut will incorporate many of the scenes, characters, and story elements that were ultimately left of the theatrical version, including the arrival of DC big bad Darkseid.

The primary cast is also being asked to participate so that new scenes can be shot and added. With many of them having shown their enthusiasm for the project over the years, it is likely that at least some of the cast will return in order to help Snyder make the Justice League movie he always wanted to.

There has also been some discussion over whether The Snyder Cut will be a 4-hour long movie experience, or whether it will be broken up into six episodes. Either way, fans are getting what they wanted, so here's hoping it does not disappoint. This news comes to us courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter.