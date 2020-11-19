Ben Affleck and Joe Manganiello have shared some new images from Zack Snyder's Justice League. Snyder is hard at work getting some reshoots taken care of, which feature both Affleck and Manganiello. While DC fans are excited about even more footage being used in the upcoming new version of the movie, the director has clarified that the new shots will only make up for about four or five minutes of the mammoth 4-hour runtime. With that being said, Snyder has also confirmed that fans will be seeing over 2 hours of footage not shown in the theatrical cut in 2017.

Ben Affleck's image that he shared is of his version of Batman wielding a massive firearm. The actor included the #UsUnited hashtag, which is from some dialogue featured in the latest trailer. In the trailer, Affleck's Dark Knight declares that no foe has faced "us united" when the group gets together for the first time. Affleck also promoted the Autumn Snyder Tribute Fund on social media, which keeps in spirit with the original #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement.

As for Joe Manganiello's image, it is in black and white, and it shows his Deathstroke character with the new haircut that he has been teasing via various virtual appearances online over the past several weeks. "Heroes & Villains can put their differences aside for an important cause...," said the actor in his post, which also promotes the Autumn Snyder Tribute Fund through the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The image of Deathstroke comes from the Knightmare sequence that Zack Snyder originally had planned for his version of Justice League.

DC fans are sharing their excitement for Zack Snyder's Justice League on social media and many are very happy to see that Joe Manganiello was able to come back and shoot more footage. Deathstroke was originally supposed to have a larger part in the movie, but the studio and Joss Whedon cut those elements out for the 2017 theatrical version. As for how the new footage will impact the future of DC movies, that is unclear at the moment, but fans have been hoping to see Manganiello back as Deathstroke for years now, so maybe Snyder and the studio have something planned for the future.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will premiere as a 4-hour miniseries on HBO Max. A concrete release date has yet to be announced by the studio, but it will come out sometime next year. It seems that Snyder still has a lot of work to do in order to finish everything as he sees it in his head. Regardless, DC fans are more than likely just happy to know that the movie is actually happening after all of this time. You can check out the new version of Batman from the upcoming movie above, thanks to Ben Affleck's Instagram account. You can see Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke below.

Support the Autumn Snyder Tribute Fund here 👇 https://t.co/QpS7JErtnD — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) November 19, 2020