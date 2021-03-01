Director Zack Snyder has teased what we can expect from Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke return in The Snyder Cut, and it sounds like an unexpected team-up is on the way. Speaking at IGN Fan Fest 2021, Snyder has revealed that, rather than being at each other's throats, Deathstroke and Batman will be working together for the greater good.

"Joe's character in this movie when we find him, clearly he and Batman have struck some sort of a deal and they have a bit of a partnership. There's a bigger enemy, I guess. I think that's the big difference. They're not locked in mortal combat. They're actually working together to try to figure out how to make this world work."

So far, Joe Manganiello has only appeared in a very short post credits sequence as the popular DC supervillain. Nonetheless, he has been met with overwhelming positivity from fans, all of whom cannot wait to see more in the upcoming The Snyder Cut. Deathstroke is likely to appear in the extended Knightmare sequence, which has been teased throughout the marketing for the movie, with the apocalyptic events no doubt bringing Batman and his former enemy together to take down a shared foe.

The new look at the Knightmare reality in Zack Snyder's Justice Leagueis sure to be an exciting sight for DC fans, as it will also see the return of Jared Leto as the Joker, another villain that Batman is forced to join forces with. Snyder has already been teasing some details from their interaction saying, "The cool thing about the scene is that it's Joker talking directly to Batman about Batman.

It's Joker analyzing Batman about who he is and what he is." Snyder continued, promising to give fans what they've been waiting for, "That's the thing I also felt like fans deserved from the DC Universe. That is to say, the Jared Leto Joker and the Ben Affleck Batman, they never really got together. It seemed uncool to me that we would make it all the way through this incarnation of Batman and Joker without seeing them come together... The scene explains why Bruce had the Joker card taped to his gun that you see in Batman v Superman."

As for Deathstroke, the skilled assassin was intended to be the main antagonist in Ben Affleck's failed Batman solo movie, something that Snyder still hopes to see one day. "I love Joe, he's great. I really would love to see those two go at it, that would be fun. Who knows?" the director said recently. "We know that Ben's gonna be in The Flash movie, which is nice to see him [back as Batman]. It's trickling down, it's nice."

Zack Snyder's Justice League will likely follow a similar plot to what audiences saw in theaters back in 2017 and pick up following the death of Superman at the end of Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. Following Superman's sacrifice, Bruce Wayne is determined to ensure that the world remains protected, aligning forces with Diana Prince with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions.

The Snyder Cut will be a 4-hour long comic book movie extravaganza which will be split into chapters. The Snyder Cut is scheduled to be released to HBO Max on March 18, 2021. This comes to us courtesy of IGN.