Many DC fans felt it odd that Zack Snyder omitted one of the most talked about moments from the Justice League HBO Max trailer upon release of the finished movie. The filmmaker actually let Jared Leto's Joker utter the iconic meme quote 'We Live in a Society...' In a speech directed at Ben Affleck's The Batman. The footage was in the first official trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League. But it didn't make the finalized Snyder Cut. Zack Snyder has now restored that moment in full with an extended deleted scene from Justice League featuring Batman and Joker's epic confrontation.

Zack Snyder shared the 'We Live in a Society' clip on Twitter for all to see. This is an alternate take on what was ultimately used in Justice League when it premiered a few weeks ago on HBO Max. This resurfaced footage gives the scene in question more context, and allows us another kiss of Jared Leto's Joker, who may never get to resurface in the DCEU again after this.

Batman's dialogue matches up with what we see in the movie, as he responds to Joker's Robin taunts, revealing that Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn died in his arms. He growls, "You know it's funny. You talk about people who died in my arms. Because when I held Harley Quinn, and she was bleeding and dying, she begged me, with her last breath, that when I killed you, and make no mistake, I will f**k*ng kill you, that I do it slow. I'm going to honor that promise."

Batman pulls Joker's card from his hand, "Maybe this will come in handy?" Joker isn't buying into Batman's emotional monologue. And this is where we finally get to hear Jared Leto speak those iconic words.

"Honor? Really Bruce? Honor? We live in a society...Where honor is a distant memory. By the way...Who do you think screamed the loudest? The girl? Or the boy?"

Joker then laughs in Bruce Wayne's face as Batman turns to walk away, thinkabout the fate of various Robins killed by Joker. End scene. It's basically what we got in the finished cut, with a 'We Live in a Society' flourish. This final prologue shows Batman, Mera, Joker, Deathstroke and Flash attempting to go against Dark Superman and Darkseid in the Knightmare reality, which sets up a Justice League 2 we're never going to get. Probably. But you never can be too sure.

'We Live in a Society' is an iconic Joker meme that dates back years on the Internet. What started out as absurdist humor has now either become spoof or a serious mantra depending on which side of the #ReleasetheSnyderCut movement you fall. Until this moment, here in this deleted scene, Joker, as a character, had never said any variation of the line, which is why it became such a big deal when Jared Leto uttered the phrase in the main Snyder Cut trailer that was released months ago.

Zack Snyder shared the deleted extended 'We Live in a Society' scene to celebrate the release of his Justice League: Justice is Gray black and white edition that began streaming on HBO Max earlier this week.