It's highly unlikely that we're ever going to see the mythical Snyder Cut of Justice League, but DC fans aren't going to stop letting Warner Bros. know they want to see it. Case in point, WarnerMedia recently made a big, splashy series of announcements about its new streaming service, HBO Max, and those championing the release of the Snyder Cut were out in full force, as they bombarded these announcements with comments demanding to see the rumored cut of the 2017 superhero flick.

For those who need a little refresher, Zack Snyder originally was set to direct Justice League. Though he remains credited, Joss Whedon stepped in to oversee massive rewrites and reshoots. The theatrical version does not resemble Snyder's original vision and, in the nearly two years since the movie hit theaters, fans have been demanding to see Snyder's cut. When the Twitter account for HBO Max revealed a serious of announcements about the service was inbound, these fans saw a golden opportunity.

"Ok, we officially can't hold it in any longer. All your #HBOMax Q's are about to find their A's, and we'll be making some big content announcements. Keep your eyes right here to be the first to know."

The official Release the Snyder Cut fan group then shared its own announcement. They promised to reply to every one of these posts with polite demands for them to release the Snyder cut. The degree to which it worked is truly something to behold.

"Event announcement! Tonight HBO Max will be announcing the slate for the streaming service. We will be replying to each and every announcement with what WE want, in a polite & respectful manner. They will be under no illusion that we want them to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut!"

Every single post that HBO Max made was flooded with comments about the Snyder Cut. True to their word, these demands were generally polite but very clear. Virtually every post made in the announcement thread was dominated by calls for Zack Snyder's version of Justice League, as opposed to general responses related to the content or features being announced for the streaming service.

Certain DC fans were also lobbying to give David Ayer another crack at Suicide Squad, as well as a second season of Swamp Thing, which was canceled after just one season earlier this year. By most accounts, the Synder cut, unfinished as it may be, does exist. However, Warner Bros. and DC Films have moved on from the movie and aren't likely to ever let this movie see the light of day. Be that as it may, these Release the Snyder Cut advocates aren't going anywhere, it would seem.

EVENT ANNOUNCEMENT!



Ok, we officially can’t hold it in any longer. All your #HBOMax Q’s are about to find their A’s, and we’ll be making some big content announcements. Keep your eyes right here to be the first to know. pic.twitter.com/GbaUL6ueoK — HBO Max (@hbomax) October 29, 2019

Here is a question from 180,000 petition signatories and millions of people around the world. When are you going to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut? — ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@RTSnyderCut) October 29, 2019

The news is great but right now, we fans and anyone who loves DC ask for this: #ReleaseTheSnyderCut#TheAyerCut#SaveSwampThing#SaveKrypton and of course #ManOfSteel2 with Henry Cavill show us that you really listen — Licherosorno (@licherosorno) October 30, 2019

