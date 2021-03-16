There's no excuse not to stay home and watch Zack Snyder's Justice League on Thursday, as HBO Max has released a doctor's note anyone can use to get out of work, school, or whatever other duties may be calling for them that day. On Twitter, the official account for the four-hour movie posted an image of the note while noting in the tweet, "We got you."

"To Whom It May Concern," the note reads. "Please excuse (blank) from work/school/general activities how big or small on Thursday, March 18, 2021, as he/she/they has a sizeable obligation to watch Zack Snyder's Justice League several times. In case you are unaware, this is a massive, unprecedented event."

The note is signed by Dr. Ryan Choi, a character also known as the miniature superhero Atom in DC Comics. Zheng Kai played a live-action version of Atom in the original cut of Justice League, though his scenes were snipped from the theatrical release. His appearance has been restored for Zack Snyder's Justice League, so it's only fitting for Dr. Choi to be the one to sign his name for the humorous doctor's note. Of course, attempting to use this note to get out of work or school might bring about some mixed results in real life, but it certainly doesn't hurt to try.

Zack Snyder's Justice League also stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Ezra Miller as The Flash, and Jason Momoa as Aquaman. Other featured characters include Amy Adams as Lois Lane, J.K. Simmons as Jim Gordon, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Ciaran Hinds as Steppenwolf, Joe Manganiello as Deathstroke, Ray Porter as Darkseid, Harry Lennix as Martian Manhunter, and Amber Heard as Mera.

Meanwhile, Jared Leto reprises his Suicide Squad role as Joker in new footage that was shot for the Snyder Cut. His appearance differs from how he was portrayed in Suicide Squad as Zack Snyder's Justice League will serve as a standalone story, not canon to the DCEU. His inclusion will involve a tense scene between the Joker and Ben Affleck's version of Batman. Recently speaking with NYT about the movie, Snyder revealed why he wanted to bring back Leto for the movie's limited reshoots.

"I added it because this was going to be the last movie I make for the DCU and to have this entire cinematic universe without Batman and Joker meeting up just felt weird," Snyder said. "Jared and I had a bunch of conversations about it. I had mentioned it to Ben and I was like, 'Ben, let's just do it at my house. I could shoot it in the backyard. Don't tell the studio and I'm not going to pay you guys. I'm just going to shoot it myself.'"

Zack Snyder's Justice League will be released on HBO Max on March 18, 2021. The doctor's note to get you out of school or work that day comes to us from Zack Snyder's Justice League on Twitter.