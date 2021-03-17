Zack Snyder's Justice League will be released Thursday on HBO Max alongside a making-of documentary about how the legendary Snyder Cut was finally released. News of the documentary was divulged by Simon Firsht, who served as a cameraman and behind the scenes direct photographer on the original Justice League, with a post on Instagram, though the post has since been deleted.

"The week has finally arrived for the Zack Snyder cut!!" the Instagram post read. "It's being released worldwide on Thursday March 18th along with a 30min documentary about the making of JL, which includes all my original 'never before seen' footage from the set and a major interview with Mr Snyder himself. I'm sooooo happy it's finally going to be seen by all the fans that have made this unprecedented event happen!! I also have the honor of lighting and filming the virtual premiere live this Wednesday 17th."

Early reviews have been coming in for Zack Snyder's Justice League, and it seems to be much more well-received than the original theatrical cut. The reactions from fans on social media have been mostly positive, and its current 78% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes is much better than Justice League's Rotten 40% score. Everyone else will be able to watch the four-hour movie to decide for themselves how it stands when it is released on Thursday. To help people clear their schedule for the day, Snyder also released a doctor's note to get DC fans out of school or work.

For better or for worse, the Snyder Cut ends on a major cliffhanger. This is because Snyder had planned on the movie serving as the start of a new trilogy. Though Warner Bros. brought back Snyder for the filmmaker to finally finish the long-awaited Snyder Cut, he has also said that it doesn't seem likely they'll be ordering any more Justice League sequels anytime soon. Though very little new footage was shot for the Snyder Cut, it cost the studio around $70 million to finish the movie, so you can only imagine what another four-hour sequel would cost.

The Snyder Cut features Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, and Jason Momoa as Aquaman. Also starring are Ray Porter as Darkseid, Herry Lennix as Martian Manhunter, Ciaran Hinds as Steppenwolf, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Joe Manganiello as Deathstroke, and Jared Leto reprising his Suicide Squad role as Joker.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will be released on HBO Max on Thursday, March 18. This marks the end result of a years-long fan campaign for Warner Bros. to "release the Snyder Cut." Fans argued that the 2017 movie that was released in theaters would have turned out much better if not for Joss Whedon's reshoots and rewrites following Snyder's abrupt exit from the project. The time has finally come for fans to watch the Snyder Cut in its entirety to really see if that's true. This information comes to us from ComicBook.com.