Will there be a post-credit scene attached to Zack Snyder's Justice League? The filmmaker has provided a definitive answer ahead of its release next year on HBO Max. Snyder is finally getting to complete his vision for the DC Comics adaptation more than three years after it originally hit theaters. It will contain hours of new footage, but will any of it be taking place during and/or after the credits?

Warning: possible spoilers for Zack Snyder's Justice League follow. For those who wish to be surprised by the inclusion, in lack thereof, when it comes to a post-credit scene, turn back now. Over on the social networking site Vero, which Snyder uses frequently, a fan asked point-blank if the fabled Snyder Cut will include a post-credit scene. Without digging into detail, Snyder replied with a simple but definitive "no." That, it would seem, is the end of that. So there is no real need for fans to sit through the credits, unless they feel the need to beyond the hope for some additional bit of footage.

Post-credit scenes have existed for decades but they were popularized in comic book movies by the Marvel Cinematic Universe in recent years. This is something that DC has also utilized. In fact, the theatrical release of Justice League, which was largely credited to Joss Whedon's rewrites and reshoots, contained not one but two different scenes after the credits. One saw Henry Cavill's Superman and Ezra Miller's Flash having a race to see who is faster. The other saw the return of Jesse Eisenberg's Lex Luthor, with Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke also making an appearance. It teased the formation of the Injustice League which, ultimately, never came to pass.

Interestingly enough, when it was revealed that the Snyder Cut was coming to HBO Max, Joe Manganiello teased the inclusion of "the original end credit scene." Manganiello was also included in the reshoots that Zack Snyder did for the extended cut of Justice League, which will be released as a four-part miniseries on HBO Max. It's likely that the scene Manganiello was referring to will simply be included in the runtime, as opposed to being stitched on during the credits. Manganiello, at the time of the movie's initial release in 2017, was attached to play the villain in Ben Affleck's The Batman. That version of the project fell apart once Affleck departed.

The Snyder Cutl, which is expected to be R-rated, will contain nearly four hours of footage in total. Zack Snyder has stated that we've only seen about 25 percent of what's in store. While much will be left as a surprise, we know the villain Darkseid will finally make an appearance. As will Superman's iconic black suit. No release date for Zack Snyder's Justice League has been set just yet but it is expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2021 on HBO Max. Snyder also recently revealed that a theatrical release is being discussed as well. This news comes to us via Comicbook.com.