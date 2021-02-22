After a long wait, Zack Snyder's Justice League is finally set to arrive next month, and it's bringing a big superhero cameo along for the ride. While much remains mysterious about the much longer cut of the big superhero team-up movie, commonly known as the Snyder Cut, it has been revealed that an unknown superhero will show up toward the end of the movie that is said to be mind-blowing. As for who it will be? All anyone can do is speculate wildly for the time being. But Green Lantern would seem to be the obvious choice.

The reveal came as part of a new piece detailing the long journey that went into getting Warner Bros. to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. Toward the end of the piece, it is said that Zack Snyder "has reshot the ending with a hero cameo that will blow hard-core fans' minds." Unfortunately, for the time being, no other information was provided. However, the theatrical version of Justice League included a lesser-known member of the Green Lantern Corps.. Could it be that Snyder is bringing either Hal Jordan or John Stewart into the fold?

Warner Bros. gave Zack Snyder the financial resources to complete his original vision for Justice League. The one exception was a scene Snyder cooked up involving Jared Leto's Joker, which was teased in the recently released trailer. But it was said that was the only new scene shot for the movie. What isn't clear is how much the addition of the mysterious hero changed the original ending that Snyder had in mind. If the cameo is as mind-blowing as promised, it's understandable that the filmmakers and the studio would want to keep it a secret.

Whatever the Snyder Cut is hiding up its sleeve, this has been a long time coming. Zack Snyder departed the project following a family tragedy before the movie was finished. Joss Whedon (The Avengers) stepped in to handle extensive rewrites and reshoots. The resulting version of Justice League, released in November 2017, underperformed and was met with a tepid response. Whedon's on-set conduct has also come into question as of late. Quickly, a passionate contingent of fans began calling on the studio to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. This persisted for a solid two years and the studio finally circled back to Snyder, who was allowed to complete his vision.

This new version will be nearly four hours long and only about 25 percent of that has been seen previously. Darkseid, a villain first teased in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, will finally appear, and that's just the tip of the iceberg. Warner Bros. shelled out quite a bit of money to make it happen as well, with the estimated budget to complete the project said to be in the $70 million range. That makes it all the more likely we'll see some sort of theatrical release down the road, as the studio will undoubtedly do everything they can to make that money back. Zack Snyder's Justice League arrives March 18 on HBO Max. This news comes to us via Vanity Fair.