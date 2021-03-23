The recent release of Zack Snyder's Justice League, more affectionately known as The Snyder Cut, has fans crying out for more, with many hoping that Warner Bros. will allow the director to continue the story he began with 2013's Man of Steel. Sadly, despite the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse campaign trending on social media ever since, it does not sound like the studio will be swayed, with Warner Media CEO Ann Sarnoff seemingly ruling out any chances of a Justice League sequel.

"I appreciate that they love Zack's work and we are very thankful for his many contributions to DC. We're just so happy that he could bring his cut of the Justice League to life because that wasn't in the plan until about a year ago. With that comes the completion of his trilogy. We're very happy we've done this, but we're very excited about the plans we have for all the multi-dimensional DC characters that are being developed right now."

Since the announcement of The Snyder Cut, Zack Snyder himself has said that it is very unlikely he will be asked to return for more, and while that certainly appears to be the case, Sarnoff is happy that the filmmaker was given the chance to realize his vision for the first Justice League movie at least.

"We wanted to give Zack the opportunity to complete his vision in a four-hour movie, which is impossible to do in theaters. We're happy that we have HBO Max to let the rope out as it were and allow the fans to see all four-hours of Zack's vision."

While this is sure to disappoint DC fans who would love to see the rest of what Zack Snyder had in store, Sarnoff has assured audiences that there is a lot more to look forward to, with Warner Bros. planning to bring their comic universe together and create "more connective tissue".

"We've got an incredible group of creators - television series creators, Max series creators, feature film creators - who are basically broadening the base of the talent that we work with on DC because we're so excited about the potential to build out the DC multiverse. It's one of the reasons why I was hired almost two years ago. The before-and-after was it was a very siloed organization with no connectivity between the businesses. DC was being developed, but in a kind of monolithic way in each division. My mantra coming in was to make it bigger and broader and we really want to surprise and delight the fans with more connective tissue across the various media and platforms. I'm talking movies, HBO Max, television and our games division."

Still, despite Sarnoff's comments, this is unlikely to slow down those fans desperate to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse.

The future is looking very busy for the DC universe, and includes The Flash, an Aquaman and Shazam! sequel, director Matt Reeves' The Batman starring Robert Pattinson, Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam, The Suicide Squad from Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, and spin-off shows Peacemaker and Gotham PD, as well as several projects in early development such as a Superman movie from J.J. Abrams. With all of this in the pipeline, is there really any room for The Snyder-Verse? This comes to us courtesy of Variety.