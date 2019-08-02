Kevin Smith has thrown some fuel on the already raging fire, one that just won't seem to die down, that is the Snyder Cut. For nearly two years now, DC fans have been wondering about the cut of Justice League, that may or may not exist, that is at least closer to what Zack Snyder's vision would have been, had he stayed on as director and Warner Bros. allowed him to execute that vision. But that's not what happened. Smith, however, claims the Snyder Cut does indeed exist and that the studio should absolutely release it.

Over the last year or so, various people, some involved with the production of Justice League and others just involved in the movie business, have weighed in on the Snyder Cut. However, there is still some contention as to whether or not the mythical version actually exists. Kevin Smith is here to declare it's no myth.

The filmmaker behind Clerks has been making the rounds to promote his latest, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. During a recent interview, the subject of the Snyder Cut came up. While Smith admits he hasn't seen the cut himself, he's confident it exists. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I've not seen it firsthand. And also to be clear, I know Zack, but it's not like, 'We're f****** tight son!'... That being said, I've spoken now to enough people at various levels in that production. There IS a Snyder cut. For sure. That's not a mythical beast. It exists. Now, it's not a finished movie by any stretch of the imagination. There were things that went away from the story that they shot that didn't wind up going into (visual) effects or anything like that. So I would assume, based on what I've been told, that large sections of that Snyder Cut are, you know, pre-viz (with) a lot of green screen. We're not talking a finished movie. When people hear 'Snyder Cut' in their heads, they think about, like, a DVD they've seen of an extended cut or something that's finished. The 'Snyder Cut' that, again I haven't seen, but the one I've heard everyone speak of was never a finished film. It was a movie that people in production could watch and fill in the blanks. It was certainly not meant for mass consumption."

This gets to the heart of the issue. Joss Whedon stepped in to finish the movie once Zack Snyder departed. Significant rewrites took place and much of the DC adaptation was reshot. As such, much of what Snyder had done wound up on the cutting room floor. Many people assume the existence of Snyder's version means it's totally done, sitting in a vault somewhere. That's not at all the case. Despite that, Kevin Smith still feels the in-progress cut is something certain fans would respond to.

"I feel confident that the audience could handle that cut of the movie without being like... I think there's a common thought process, probably within the studio, and again, no studio has said this to me, but I would assume that they're like, 'We can't show people this. Yes, there is a Snyder Cut, but no audience would be able to look at this and see what the director's intent was.' I disagree. That would seem like common wisdom because everyone always wants to put their best foot forward. But I think the audience now, particularly the audience that would consume the Snyder Cut and discuss it at great length, can watch a work print. They can watch a work-in-progress and fill in the blanks in their heads."

Odds are, Warner Bros. is never going to allow this cut to see the light of day. What's more, they're certainly not going to pay whatever it would take to finish it properly. So, the best we could ever hope for is the cut as described by Kevin Smith. But don't hold your breath. This news was first reported by CinemaBlend.