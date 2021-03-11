At long last, Zack Snyder's Justice League is finally arriving next week, and the director is hosting an online watch party. What's more, the event is free to attend and anyone with an active HBO Max subscription is welcome to join. The screening will not only include the four-hour version of the movie, dubbed the Snyder Cut, but it will also feature a video discussion with Snyder.

The event will be hosted through the online platform Scener. It is described as "A fan-focused event that pulls you and your friends into the movie like never before. Catch the Q&A with Director Zack Snyder, and stick around to watch the film along with Zack and his special guests." It is slated for March 18, the same day the movie is scheduled to release on HBO Max. Snyder had this to say about it in a statement.

"I'm excited to finally share my vision for 'Justice League' in a virtual screening with our incredible fanbase who, through the power of community and an inspiring grassroots campaign, played a major role in making this premiere possible."

Those interested in signing up can head to the Scener page and register with their email address. The only thing that is required to participate is an active HBO Max account. Scener will allow fans to hear from producers about the movie as they watch using its video and chat features. Viewers will also be able to share real-time reactions. Scener's platform is said to be able to handle hundreds of thousands of people at a time. They have even been running stress tests in anticipation of the Zack Snyder's Justice League fan screening. Joe Braidwood, co-founder and chief operating officer at Scener, had this to say.

"Our partnership with HBO Max for Snyder's iconic film release signifies another major leap forward for co-watching, cementing this format far beyond the pandemic-era as a movement that's driving the future of streaming entertainment."

This event has literally been years in the making. Zack Snyder, starting with Man of Steel, became the architect of the DCEU as we know it. That was derailed when he departed Justice League. Warner Bros. then hired Joss Whedon to step in, with the filmmaker overseeing extensive rewrites and reshoots. As a result, even though Snyder is the credited director, the theatrical cut of the movie, released in 2017, does not represent his original vision. Eventually, after years of fans demanding that the studio #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, Snyder was given the resources, roughly $70 million worth, to bring his vision to life.

The Snyder Cut was originally intended to launch several sequels. But the DCEU has moved on, so this is no longer canon, odd as that may be. But it will settle long-standing curiosity, at the very least. And perhaps give HBO Max a much-needed subscriber boost. Zack Snyder's Justice League HBO Max watch party is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on March 18. Those who wish to RSVP can do so at SnyderCut.Scener.com.