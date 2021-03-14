One of the most highly-anticipated scenes in the upcoming Zack Snyder's Justice Leagueis one of the few new scenes added to the movie through past year's reshoots. It involves Ben Affleck's Batman meeting Jared Leto's Joker as the two sworn enemies are forced together by circumstances. In a recent interview, the film's producer Deborah Snyder revealed Affleck and Leto shot their parts for the scene separately due to social distancing rules.

"What was hard was, we only shot for three days. We shot the Batman-Joker scene, and then we did a couple of pickups. But literally, no one was together. It was hard from a scheduling point of view, and it was also hard to plan it because everyone is just starting to come back to shooting after [the lockdown]. But we were still figuring out what the restrictions were, and how to do it safely."

"But so much so that we had to shoot Jared and Ben on separate days because we couldn't push the shoot anymore when everyone was available. Because we had to deliver the visual effects by Christmas in order to make the March date. So time definitely was not on our side, even though you would think it was. Even Ezra was shooting Fantastic Beasts, and Zack had to direct him via Zoom and we had their crew cover the shot for us."

In previous DCEU movies, the connection between this particular version of Batman and Joker has been shown to be very troubled. It was Joker and Harley Quinn who beat Robin to death, and in retaliation, Batman beat Joker hard enough to shatter all his teeth. Robin's death continued to haunt the Dark Knight and was responsible for his increasingly reckless behavior in Batman v. Superman. In a past interview, Zack Snyder had explained he thought it was important for fans to have a scene showcasing Batman and Joker's intense rivalry.

"Part of the reason I really wanted to do the scene was because I felt like this universe, it was important to me that Batman and Joker have a scene together. "And it seemed odd to me, or a shame [we haven't seen them together]. And frankly, it was a conflict that I had planned for, the Knightmare sequence. I was excited to get the opportunity to do it, to have a little taste of it. So I thought it was important for fans to see their Batman and this cinematic universe's Joker come into some small conflict. Yeah, they have a little bit of history."

