The Snyder cut of Justice League is beginning to feel like one of those things that we're going to talk about until the end of time. Clerks director and known lover of nerdy things Kevin Smith recently declared that he's confident the Snyder cut, in some form, exists, which sort of re-ignited the whole thing. However, now Smith has offered some further clarity to his comments, which helps to put the whole thing in perspective.

Just for a brief overview. Zack Snyder was originally the director of Justice League, which started filming very shortly after Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was released. Things were tense with the studio as Warner Bros. began to doubt the filmmaker's overall vision, given how divisive BvS became. Eventually, Snyder departed the project and Joss Whedon came in to finish the movie and handle very extensive reshoots. Thus, even though Snyder is still the credited director, it's been made inescapably clear over the last couple of years that the theatrical cut doesn't remotely resemble his original vision.

Now, back to Kevin Smith. He's been promoting his latest movie Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. Recently, during an interview, he explained that an in-progress cut of the movie, more closely resembling Zack Snyder's vision, exists. In a new interview, he was asked about it once again and explained that Warner Bros. would have to shell out, by his estimate, up to $40 million to get the cut theater-ready. Here's what Smith had to say about it.

"The movie was still months away from delivery when Joss [Whedon] came on board. It seems very unlikely to me that there was anything close to a releasable cut of the film. Put it another way: if there was a near finished movie that everyone was happy with, then WB would have got the editor to complete it rather than drop another $30-40 million into it."

Therein lies the major point of contention. Much of the debate has centered on whether or not the cut exists at all. Evidence has, more or less, pointed to the existence of a rough cut. Though, that doesn't mean what many people think it means. Many of the visual effects shots from that original cut aren't complete. And the fact remains, Justice League proved to be a financial disaster for Warner Bros. Despite the demand for the Snyder cut, it's likely a relative few loud voices, as opposed to millions of people demanding to see it. It wouldn't generate enough money to justify spending that much additionally on a project that already proved to be a loss.

There are other reasons for Warner Bros. not to do this, even if they could. They've since moved on, with movies like Aquaman and Shazam taking DC Films in a new direction. Plus, if the Snyder cut proved to be more popular and likable, then it would cause even more unrest within certain vocal sectors of the fanbase. Point being, as has been the point for much of this conversation, we're probably never going to see the Snyder cut. This news comes to us via The Telegraph.