Ezra Miller used the Fantastic Beasts 3 set in the U.K. to film a new Flash scene for Zack Snyder's Justice League. The director is currently working on additional photography for his upcoming 4-part version of the long-awaited Snyder Cut, which has found him having to get pretty creative. The Public health crisis is still going on, so Snyder and crew were not able to fly out to England and meet up with Miller, so Snyder and the actor hatched another plan. Snyder explains.

"I had to get a pick-up shot of Ezra when we were doing this little bit. You know, he's on Fantastic Beasts, and that's in London, and we weren't going to travel to London, unfortunately. I would have loved to have done that... So what we did was we picked him up on a Zoom, and the Fantastic Beasts crew, I sent them these drawings. I was like, 'Ok, this is what he has to do, this is where he is.'"

Both Fantastic Beasts 3 and Justice League are Warner Bros. projects, so it must have been pretty easy to coordinate between the two crews on opposite sides of the globe. The U.K. set is closed in order to keep up with new safety protocols, so Ezra Miller would not have been able to leave to shoot new scenes of The Flash without a two-week quarantine stay, so it seems that everything worked out perfectly for Zack Snyder, without too much of a headache.

As for logistics, Zack Snyder was able to direct remotely from three monitors that were set up for him on the U.K. set. He could see everything that was happening in there and give Ezra Miller and the Fantastic Beasts 3 crew some feedback while they shot the scene for him. While it seems like a hassle, this was only for a short segment, and it will likely end up becoming a part of normal routine when making movies after 2020 ends.

Zack Snyder has revealed that the new footage for Justice League will only add about five minutes to the massive four-hour runtime. With that being said, it is believed that he is adding in some crucial elements that will elevate what he has had in his mind for this whole time. The director wants people to forget about the 2017 theatrical version with his upcoming release, which does not sound like it will be too hard to accomplish.

As for Fantastic Beasts 3, the long-awaited sequel has recently seen some turmoil behind-the-scenes. Warner Bros. forced Johnny Depp to resign from the project, which he did. Now, the production is looking for a new actor to take on the role of Gellert Grindelwald. It's unclear who the studio will bring on board, but we should find out in the coming weeks. You can check out the interview with Zack Snyder above, thanks to the Beyond the Trailer YouTube channel.