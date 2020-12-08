The DCEU had a great many misfires in its early days, but one thing that it got right from the get-go was casting Gal Gadot in the role of Wonder Woman. The actress is arguably the most popular DCEU superhero at the moment and is gearing up for the release of her solo movie Wonder Woman 1984. In an interview with ComicBook.com, Gadot admitted she has not yet seen the Snyder Cut of Justice League releasing next year, and thus cannot comment on how the film will portray her character.

"With Justice League I don't really know [how Wonder Woman will be different from her solo movies] cause I didn't get to watch the film yet. So, I have no idea. My two babies are the Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984. I'm very, very lucky that I was tested by Zack Snyder and I got to work with him and his themes and it was amazing, but you know, the rest were like very ensemble movies. And in this one, I get to tell my story and my arc in such a profound way. Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984 are such very different experiences for me with Wonder Woman. It was my first big role movie with my title on it. And I felt like, 'Oh my God, when are they going to call the bluff and see that I'm not a good actress?'"

In Wonder Woman 1984, Wonder Woman aka Princess Diana of Themyscira finds herself battling the combined might of media mogul Maxwell Lord and supernatural beast The Cheetah. Director Patty Jenkins has emphasized that the movie's focus will be on Diana overcoming her challenges with the power of love, which is a departure from Justice League stories where Wonder Woman's warrior skills take center stage. For Gal Gadot, Diana's solo adventures are more empowering and satisfying to execute with the help of Jenkins.

"Thank God I had Patty there with me and we got into this together and we created what we created on this one. I felt like I was more empowered. I knew what I was getting myself into. I was more confident, more eager to create something that is even bigger and more ambitious and just to take it really to the next level. As much as it was much more challenging and complex, the satisfaction that I had working on this set and getting to bring the script to life with Patty and our amazing cast and improve was just an amazing, amazing feeling. That's all the time it happened right now. I'm going to ask everyone."

Directed and co-written by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, and Natasha Rothwell. The film arrives in theaters and HBO Max on December 25, while debuting theatrically in international markets starting on December 16. The film will be available for a month on HBO Max in the U.S. included at no additional cost.