Now that Zack Snyder's Justice League has given fans what they wanted, they can't help but continue to want more, with newly revealed concept art now teasing what Zack Snyder's Green Lantern could have looked like. The artwork reportedly depicts largely unknown actor and star of the TV series S.W.A.T., Wayne T. Carr, as beloved DC character John Stewart, who Snyder had wanted to appear at the end of The Snyder Cut alongside Martian Manhunter.

Along with several other images, including concept art for Martian Manhunter and Jared Leto's return as the Joker, Green Lantern looks very comic book accurate, with his black and green suit and determined, heroic visage no doubt slipping effortlessly into The SnyderVerse.

Zack Snyder's Justice League finds Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) enlisting newfound ally Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) to face a great extra-terrestrial threat following the death of Superman (Henry Cavill). Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to recruit a team to stand against this newly awakened enemy. Despite the formation of an unprecedented league of heroes, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and the Flash (Ezra Miller), it may be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

After doing their superhero thing and emerging victorious, Bruce Wayne is visited in the movie's finale by Martian Manhunter, played by Harry Lennix, who has been disguised as Lieutenant General Calvin Swanwick since 2013's Man of Steel. Snyder has since revealed his plans to introduce John Stewart's Green Lantern but was stopped by the studio who had their own plans for the character.

"The studio had told me I wasn't allowed to shoot anything. That there would be no film made of any kind. During production, that was a thing they insisted on. And I shot stuff anyway, of course, in my yard. And one of the things I shot was the Green Lantern scene," Snyder recently revealed. "And then they asked me, when they saw the movie and saw that I put it in there, they'd take it out. And I said that I would quit if they tried to take it out. And I felt bad. The truth is I didn't want the fans to not have a movie, just based on that one stand that I was going to take."

Snyder added that, "The Green Lantern was John Stewart," and that he was adamant that he "didn't want to take a person of color out of this movie." In the end, the inclusion of Harry Lennix as Martian Manhunter was the compromise.

Sadly, it is very unlikely that Snyder fans will ever get to see the filmmaker's take on Green Lantern, despite the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse campaign picking up a lot of steam. Warner Media CEO Ann Sarnoff however has recently near-enough ruled out any chances of any follow-ups saying, "We're very happy we've done this, but we're very excited about the plans we have for all the multi-dimensional DC characters that are being developed right now."

As for when audiences might see John Stewart on the big screen, Warner Bros. are still planning a Green Lantern Corps. movie, which will focus on both Hal Jordan and Stewart. A Green Lantern television series is also being planned for release on HBO Max. Zack Snyder's Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max. This comes to us from the Twitter account of Concept Designer Jojo Aguilar.