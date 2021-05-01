#ReleaseTheGreenLanternScene is now trending as DC fans demand to see Wayne T. Carr in a scene Warner Bros. made Zack Snyder cut from the movie. It is no secret that the production of 2017's highly critiqued Justice League was problematic at best, and now we've learned that even Zack Snyder's Justice League had some production drama as well. Zack Snyder cast Wayne T. Carr as John Stewart in his original vision of the film, but the beloved Lantern is nowhere to be seen in the final cut. Fans have been clamoring for a look at the cut scene, and Carr has finally indulged.

On Twitter earlier today, Wayne T. Carr shared a never-before-seen glimpse of his Green Lantern suit (albeit a pre-CGI version). The photo gives DC fans an idea of what he could have looked like as the classic superhero, and it's safe to say he certainly looks the part. As for being cut from the film, Carr has shared his disappointment as well as his gratefulness, stating on an episode of LightCast the following.

"When I saw the full vision, I went through the journey like everybody went through the journey. Towards the end I realized, 'Ugh. I'm not a part of this. Darn. The thing that kind of just warmed my heart was once all of the concept art and stuff started to drop, it's been nothing but love from the fans, man. Like, I wasn't even in the movie, and I'm just getting positive feedback from people and support. It's super crazy. It's absolutely crazy, but I love it."

The timing of Carr's post is interesting because one day earlier Deadline reported that Finn Wittrock had been cast as Guy Gardner in the upcoming HBO Max Green Lantern series. Wittrock was announced to be the lead character, which is odd given Guy Gardner's relatively unfamiliar status as opposed to Lanterns like John Stewart, Hal Jordan, and Kyle Rayner. It is currently unknown whether Wayne T. Carr or his character Stewart will appear in the series.

As for Zack Snyder, the decision to cut John Stewart from his film was not his but rather that of Warner Bros. Indiewire.com reported that Snyder almost quit the whole film because of some of the decisions of the studio. He said this.

"And then the studio had told me I wasn't allowed to shoot anything. That there would be no film made of any kind. During production, that was a thing they insisted on. And I shot stuff anyway, of course, in my yard. And one of the things I shot was the Green Lantern scene."

Instead of Green Lantern appearing in the film, however, Harry Lennix's Martian Manhunter was the replacement character. It is interesting to hear some of the behind-the-scenes stories of Zack Snyder's Justice League as it sheds light on how heavy the studio's involvement really was. Even after Snyder got to completely redo his movie, he still was unable to provide fans with his full vision. While Wayne T. Carr's role was cut, however, he could still make appearances in future DC projects if Snyder is given the greenlight to continue his work in the franchise. Although that is currently unlikely, crazier things have happened. Zack Snyder's Justice League is now available to stream on HBO Max.