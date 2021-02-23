Since Zack Snyder has revealed that there's a big surprise cameo from a fan-favorite superhero at the end of Zack Snyder's Justice League, fans have been speculating several different characters that can fit that description. And one of those speculations include fans hinting at Ryan Reynolds' return as Hal Jordan/Green Lantern.

But, Reynolds has now debunked those speculations and has publicly denied his involvement in the Snyder Cut. Reynolds opened up about the ongoing discussion of his surprise cameo after voice actor Jon Bailey posted a tweet positively claiming that it's Reynolds' Hal Jordan who'd debut as DCEU's Green Lantern in the upcoming Zack Snyder's Justice League. Take a look at the tweet below:

It’s not me. But what a cool pirate flag to cameo as Hal. Maybe it’s another GL? But for me, the suit stays in the closet. I mean, computer. https://t.co/QU4NRVadiz — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 22, 2021

Ryan Reynolds took no time to debunk these rumors and successfully turned them down before they could hit news. However, he did not hesitate to be a little playful saying that his suit remains in his "computer". But that's nothing comapred to what he pulled in Deadpool 2, where he killed "himself" before he could sign up for Green Lantern.

Notably, Ryan Reynolds portrayed Hal Jordan version of Green Lantern in the 2011 film Green Lantern. The film was supposed to be the first in new line of DC films. The film even led clue to a sequel focusing on Sinestro, and the studio had even sanctioned writers to start preparing a script. However the film's poor box-office performance and critical reception led DC and Warner Bros. to reconsider the franchise's future, and two years later, Zack Snyder-directed Man of Steel hit the theaters. Later, screenwriter David S. Goyer confirmed Man of Steel as the first installment of DCEU. Since then we've witnessed a troubled fate of DCEU, especially since Zack Snyder's departure.

Though Green Lantern is a forgettable entry from DC Films; however, last year's Arrowverse crossover Crisis on Infinite Earth, which was a part of inter-connected television productions focusing on DC ComicBook superheroes, has made all previous and ongoing DC films, as well as the TV series canon; meaning all those productions exist in alternate timelines, but under one roof. The event also included Reynolds' Green Lantern movie, which among these new canonical multiverses, takes place on Earth-12.

Probably, this new setup of multiverses prompted some fans to reach such speculations. The inter-connection has already witnessed past Superman versions Brandon Routh and Tom Welling to reprise their roles from the film Superman Returns and television series Smallville. So, it was no wonder that people hoped for a possible return of Reynolds, who now has become famous as the Marvel anti-hero.

Though, Reynolds is not going to appear in Zack Snyder's Justice League, doesn't mean we can't see him ever again; but fans can surely live without that. As for who is the big superhero set to appear in the 4-hour long Snyder Cut, watch that on March 18, when Zack Snyder's Justice League debuts on HBO Max.