Zack Snyder has revealed some new information about the upcoming Justice League rollout. The director says that he wants Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984 to be the main focus for DC fans right now. Jenkins and Warner Bros. finally released the long-awaited sequel on Christmas Day, where it premiered in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously. It's a move that a lot of other major studios are keeping their eyes on in order to see how it works out financially. As of this writing, Warner Bros. says that Wonder Woman 1984 has exceeded all previous goals that they may have had for it.

After a few weeks, the focus will then shift from Wonder Woman 1984 to Zack Snyder's Justice League, which will premiere in 4 one-hour installments on HBO Max in March. The movie has been extended to over four hours and the director is very excited for the world to finally see what he originally had in mind over four years ago when he was first developing the project. However, now is the time for DC fans to continue to be patient. Snyder had this to say about the upcoming release.

"We want to let Wonder Woman 1984 have its run. Everybody's got to get out and see Wonder Woman and just love it because it's amazing, I'm just super proud. But probably in the new year, we're going to have a hard announcement of the date, a hard date and a cool announcement, a little activation."

While we know that Zack Snyder's Justice League will be out in March, we don't have a concrete release date just yet. Whatever the case may be, the director is ready to start teasing the release and he revealed that the promotional campaign will be starting in the new year. Snyder did not detail what it will be specifically, but he does say that fans can expect a new trailer soon. He explains.

"I have an idea of what it might be, but it's going to be cool, maybe something you don't expect, so that's fun. After that, you can expect probably another big trailer coming soon and then whatever other cool activations we have... So it's going to get pretty crazy, pretty Justice League-centric coming up in the next couple of months."

It was reported earlier that Justice League will likely be the end of the road for Zack Snyder and his DC partnership. Fans who were expecting to see some spin-offs, or even a sequel, should not hold their collective breath, according to sources close to the studio and the director. With that being said, DC fans are about to see something that nobody, not even the heads of Warner Bros., ever thought was going to become a reality when Zack Snyder's Justice League premieres on HBO Max next year.

Not even Zack Snyder ever thought that his version of Justice League would ever see the light of day. That did not stop him from teasing fans about its existence over the years, which fueled the Release the Snyder Cut movement and kept hope alive. After a few years of steady fundraising and attention thrown at the project, Warner Bros. could not ignore it, or the fans, any longer. Now, Zack Snyder's Justice League is officially on the way, with a promotional campaign launching soon. You can check out the interview with Snyder above, thanks to the FilmJunkee YouTube channel.