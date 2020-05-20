Zack Snyder's Justice League is officially happening at HBO Max. The director teases that "it will be an entirely new thing." Snyder and his wife, Deborah, announced what DC fans have been waiting two years to hear this morning after a Man of Steel screening, which also brought along Henry Cavill. They even included some of these hardcore DC fans in their announcement via Zoom and now it's worldwide news. Thankfully, Snyder has been able to shed a bit more light on his version of Justice League.

In a new interview, Zack Snyder said his take on Justice League "will be an entirely new thing, and, especially talking to those who have seen the released movie, a new experience apart from that movie." The director has yet to see what Joss Whedon did with the theatrical version of the movie. "You probably saw one-fourth of what I did," Snyder says, though he can't be certain. As for how the whole thing went down, Warner Bros. approached Snyder on the two-year anniversary of the theatrical cut's release.

Like a lot of people, Zack Snyder never thought his cut of Justice League would ever see the light of day. "When we left the movie, I just took the drive of the cut on it," says the director. "I honestly never thought it would be anything." He went on to note, "I always thought it was a thing that in 20 years, maybe somebody would do a documentary and I could lend them the footage, little snippets of a cut no one has ever seen." However, the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement stepped up to the challenge and bombarded social media with demands for the studio, though it was all through positivity. "Clearly this wouldn't be happening without them," says Snyder when referencing the fans and their intense devotion. Snyder had this to say.

"I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized. Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality."

Zack Snyder's Justice League still needs a lot of work, but the director teases that it could end up being 4 hours long. With the HBO Max platform, there have also been rumors of a six-episode series to let the entire story play out. "With the new platform and streaming services, you can have something like this," says Deborah Snyder. "It's an opportunity that wasn't there two years ago, to be honest."

The new take on Justice League will include everything Zack Snyder has teased over the past few years, even Darkseid. "What's so lovely about this is that we get to explore these characters in ways that you're not able to in a shorter theatrical version," states Snyder. This means that some of the cast will be returning for new voiceover work to bring the project to the finish line. Ray Fisher, who played Cyborg was the first person who Snyder reached out to. "He was like, 'You're kidding me, right?'" recalls Zack. Cyborg had a much bigger presence in Snyder's original vision.

Zack Snyder's Justice League was always based on the hero's journey and went out of its way to develop the characters, which was lost in translation for the theatrical version of the movie. Snyder says, "This return to that pedigree and to let my singular vision of my movie be realized, in this format, in this length, is unprecedented and a brave move." It truly is unprecedented and it's finally really happening, thanks to the fans. The interview with Snyder was originally conducted by The Hollywood Reporter.