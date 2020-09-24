Zack Snyder's Justice League may well be getting to do some reshoots but Henry Cavill won't be joining the party as Clark Kent/Superman. Despite previous reports that the actor was going to return for reshoots on The Snyder Cut, Cavill has personally revealed that is not going to be the case. So it appears we will have to wait longer for Cavill to suit back up as the Man of Steel.

It was recently revealed that the core cast of Justice League, including Ben Affleck (Batman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) and Ray Fisher (Cyborg) were going to reunite with Zack Snyder for about a week's worth of additional filming. Initial reports indicated Henry Cavill was also part of those plans. However, in a recent interview, Henry Cavill poured some cold water on the situation. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Not shooting anything additional. No. It's all stuff that has been already done. Obviously, I don't know how things are going to evolve and change and adapt depending on now a different length of movie and whatever may happen in post-production. Whatever lessons may be learned from what is it four years since Justice League came out? Four years' worth of fan reaction. For me, I'm now just watching the party."

This is significant for several reasons. First and foremost, it means Zack Snyder will only be working with Superman footage that was already shot. This includes sequences of the hero in his iconic black suit, which didn't make it into the theatrical version. It also means Henry Cavill won't be reprising the role of Superman just yet. Cavill hasn't returned to the DC universe since the original round of Justice League reshoots, which took place after Snyder left the project, with Joss Whedon ushering the project to the finish line.

It was later reported that Henry Cavill was parting ways with the role. More recently, multiple reports have surfaced suggesting he is working out some sort of deal with Warner Bros. to reprise the role in future DC movies. The details remain hazy at best. Regardless, Cavill has been supportive of The Snyder Cut.

Outside of Superman, the actor has remained busy. He is currently shooting The Witcher season 2 in the U.K. That may have something to do with him not being able to show up for the reshoots. Cavill has also been promoting his new movie Enola Holmes, which recently debuted on Netflix.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will be a four-part miniseries on HBO Max, with each episode around an hour long. Darkseid will be involved. The villain was originally set up in Batman v Superman but didn't make the cut in the theatrical release. That is just one of many changes being made by Snyder in completing his original vision. No release date has been set but it is scheduled to arrive sometime in 2021. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news comes to us via Collider.