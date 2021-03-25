Few film projects in history have seen the same kind of dramatic turnaround as Zack Snyder's Justice League. From the studio swearing the movie never existed, to getting it released on HBO Max after three years of intense fan campaigning, the "Snyder Cut" has flown in the face of all the Hollywood rules. Now, Zack Snyder has confirmed in a recent interview that his film will also debut in theaters, although it will be a limited release affair.

"[The studio has] given me a handful of charity screenings in IMAX. So as we go forward, I'm going to do a handful of charity screenings -- a couple in color, a couple in black and white -- and that's my plan. As we head toward the fall, with the Nerd Queens, we really want to do Zack Con Two, or Snyder Con Two. The idea there would be to do an IMAX weekend where we would do Man of Steel, BvS and Justice League as sort of a three-day event and try and get as many of the people who made the movie and the cast and whoever will help us out as a huge charity event. A huge kind of fan gathering with cosplay and the whole... like a real celebration of the whole thing."

With a successful HBO Max release, and now a planned theatrical release, the SnyderVerse seems to be slowly inching its way back into the limelight within the DCEU. Fans are now demanding that Warner bring Zack Snyder back to complete his final two Justice League films as had been the plan from the start.

But that seems to be where Warner draws the line, at least for now. In another interview, WarnerMedia Studios CEO Ann Sarnoff stated in no uncertain terms that while the studio was happy with the reception to Zack Snyder's Justice League, it is not meant to be the start of a new trilogy, but rather the end of Snyder's time with the DCEU.

"I appreciate that they love Zack's work and we are very thankful for his many contributions to DC. We're just so happy that he could bring his cut of the "Justice League" to life because that wasn't in the plan until about a year ago. With that comes the completion of his trilogy. We're very happy we've done this, but we're very excited about the plans we have for all the multi-dimensional DC characters that are being developed right now."

Zack Snyder's Justice League stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Ray Porter as Darkseid, Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. The film arrives on HBO Max on March 18.

