Jared Leto is making his return as the Joker in an unlikely place. The Oscar-winning actor will appear in Zack Snyder's Justice League, aka The Snyder Cut, which is currently in the works for HBO Max. This seems like a strange place for Leto to return as the Clown Prince of Crime, given that he did not appear in the theatrical release of the movie when it arrived in 2017. That raises some new questions about how much new content is being included in Snyder's new cut of the DC superhero team-up.

According to a new report, Jared Leto is part of the Justice League reshoots, which are said to be taking place right now. This means that Leto will be shooting new footage for The Snyder Cut. No reports ever surfaced of Jared Leto filming anything back when Zack Snyder initially shot the movie before departing the director's chair. Joss Whedon took over once Snyder left the project, overseeing massive rewrites and extensive reshoots. Snyder will be restoring his original vision for the movie, which will air as a four-part miniseries on HBO Max next year.

There is no word on how Jared Leto's Joker will factor into the plot. Zack Snyder previously indicated that only about a quarter of what he had planned was included in the theatrical release. Leto previously played the part in David Ayer's Suicide Squad, which hit theaters in 2016. Despite being largely panned by critics, the movie was a huge hit, taking in $746 million at the box office and even going on to win an Oscar. Yet, Leto has not reprised the role since. Instead, Joaquin Phoenix starred in last year's standalone Joker, which takes place outside of the DCEU. It was hugely successful, taking in over $1 billion, with Phoenix winning Best Actor at the Academy Awards.

Ben Affleck (Batman), Ray Fisher (Cyborg) and Amber Heard (Mera) are also named as cast members returning for the reshoots. Fisher's inclusion is noteworthy as he has made very public comments against Joss Whedon and Warner Bros. regarding the Justice League reshoots, which has led to an investigation and a lot of finger-pointing on both sides. Jon Berg and Geoff Johns are reportedly not going to be credited as producers on The Snyder Cut. Both Berg and Johns were called out by Fisher but the removal of their names is said to be unrelated. Rather, it is said to be out of respect for Snyder and the realization of his vision. Berg and Johns oversaw the movie for Warner Bros., as well as the reshoots by Joss Whedon.

A trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League was revealed during DC FanDome over the summer. It revealed our best look yet at Darkseid, who will be included in this new version. A release date has not been set at this time but it will arrive sometime in 2021. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.