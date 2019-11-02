Jason Momoa has seen the Snyder Cut of Justice League and believes the "public needs to see it." The Aquaman star is doubling down on comments that he made earlier this fall about having seen the mythical original cut of the movie. At the time, Momoa was thanking Zack Snyder for casting him as Arthur Curry in the DCEU on social media with a cryptic tease about the director's original vision for Justice League. DC fans have been trying desperately to get Warner Bros. to release the Snyder Cut for nearly two years now.

In a new interview, Jason Momoa lets it slip that he has seen the Snyder Cut. "Oh, you don't think Zack couldn't finish...?" asked the actor. The interviewer then pressed further about the subject, knowing that there are a lot of fans who still doubt there is a completed version of the original Justice League. Momoa had this to say about the original cut of the movie.

"I have seen it. I have seen the Snyder cut. I think the public needs to see it. I'm obviously indebted to Warner and DC and I don't know how they feel about it, but as a fan, I'm very, very happy I got to see it."

Jason Momoa is a big supporter of Zack Snyder, like the rest of the Justice League cast. Ray Fisher has said that the studio should "absolutely" put out the Snyder Cut, though he admitted over the summer that he had yet to see it. The actor says he doesn't have the power or the authority to make it happen though. With that being said, Fisher believes there is still more Cyborg stories to be told in the future.

Zack Snyder has talked about some of his original idea for Justice League quite frequently in the past, noting that he ran into resistance from the studio very early on in the process. Snyder wasn't even able to shoot some of the initial ideas for the movie do to pushback. Most of the studio apprehension came from the public response to Batman v Superman. Snyder explains.

"The original Justice League that Chris (Terrio) and I wrote, we didn't even shoot... The actual idea, the hard, hard idea, the scary idea, we never filmed because the studio was like 'That's crazy.' It's a long story. The truth is that, the Knightmare sequence in this movie was always my idea that all of that would eventually be explained... and that we would end up in the distant future, where Darkseid has taken over Earth and where Superman has succumbed to the Anti-Life (Equation)... There were a few members of the Justice League that had survived in that world, that they were fighting. Batman broke a pact with Cyborg because something happened... They were working on an equation to jump Flash back to tell Bruce..."

Zack Snyder has been teasing his cut of Justice League for almost two years now and DC fans are ready. They have organized, raised money for good causes, and made their presence known at some big events, like this year's San Diego Comic-Con, where they flew a giant #ReleasetheSnyderCut banner behind a plane at the world famous event. While it remains a mystery as to if the public will ever see the Snyder Cut, the myth is starting to get bigger than the whole thing and could prove to be a major let down if it ever is released. Sometimes the imagination is far better than the finished product. The interview video was provided to us by the MTV News YouTube channel.