Jesse Eisenberg had a big role in Justice League and had never heard about the Snyder Cut until a recent interview. Zack Snyder famously left the production before the lengthy and costly reshoots took place. Eisenberg reprised his role as Lex Luthor for a post-credit scene to tease the future of the DCEU. However, the movie ended up as a critical and commercial failure, which pretty much put a nail in the coffin for the interconnected DC movies.

In a new interview promoting Zombieland: Double Tap, Jesse Eisenberg was asked about the Snyder Cut, which fans have recently bombarded HBO Max over. He replied by stating that he "genuinely" did not know what the interviewer was referring to. So much for getting Lex Luthor's take on the mythical cut of the movie which may or (probably) will not ever see the light of day. Eisenberg really had no idea about the uproar over the Snyder Cut. Jason Momoa and Ray Fisher have already put their support behind seeing the Snyder Cut and so have a legion of fans, who are currently calling on HBO Max to do something about it.

In all fairness to Jesse Eisenberg, he doesn't watch any of his movies once he is finished with them because he hates watching himself. Many actors are this way, but he did indicate that he shot more than what was used in Justice League. Zack Snyder's vision of the movie was gutted once he left the project and many scenes that he intended to be in the movie were cut out. Eisenberg had this to say about what was shot and what was used in the final cut.

"I think I was in some other scenes, too, but I guess they're not in the movie. So they turned it into a... after the credits. But no, I wasn't around for the process. I know some of the stuff they were doing was amazing. Also, I'm friends with the writer, Chris Terrio, so I read his original draft and yeah, there's stuff that probably is not in the movie, obviously. Because I haven't seen the movie, that was there, I'm sure."

While we will probably never see a finished version of the Snyder Cut, that hasn't stopped Zack Snyder from adding fuel to the fire in the nearly two years it's been since Justice League hit theaters. The director has teased the movie and original scenes on social media a lot and his fans eat it up every time. There have been crowdfunded campaigns that have received international attention to get the movie made, which included ads in the Hollywood Reporter and a huge presence at this year's San Diego Comic-Con.

The Snyder cult even flew a banner over San Diego Comic-Con asking Warner Bros. to release the Snyder Cut. For now, the movie will remain mythical and it will only grow in the future until someone officially comes out and says that there is a 100% complete cut and it's coming out. Warner Bros. lost a lot of money on the project, so they're really in no rush to go put some more money behind it for a few thousand fans who really want to see it. You can check out the interview with Jesse Eisenberg below, thanks to the Lights Camera Pod Twitter account.

