Jesse Eisenberg is very happy for Zack Snyder. As DC fans are surely aware by now, HBO Max is set to release the Snyder Cut next year, which will bring the director's vision for Justice League to life. Eisenberg recently spoke to the director about it and, as he tells it, it's all positive vibes.

Zack Snyder cast Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The actor appeared in a post-credits scene attached to the theatrical release of Justice League but, for the most part, he wasn't involved. Be that as it may, in a recent interview, Eisenberg was asked about the Snyder Cut news. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I spoke to Zack a couple of weeks ago and he told me about it. Yeah [I'm excited], because I'm friends with Zack. I'm so happy for him that he gets to release something he's proud of. I mean, I can't think of any other precedent in history where there was something of this scope. Because it's not just about releasing the movie, but it required all of this... we call it post-production. So it's not just they're releasing scenes that are finished, they had to do a lot of post-production and it's such a big process. And yeah, I'm so happy for him. He's a great guy with a very, very specific vision and so, yes, I'm happy that he gets that. And he seemed really happy."

Zack Snyder's Justice League is going to be markedly different than what we saw in the theatrical cut. That was a product, in part, of what Snyder did before departing the project, in addition to the extensive rewrites and reshoots that were done by Joss Whedon. In the ensuing years since its release in 2017, Snyder has made it clear that his cut will be an entirely different thing. His original version is said to have been nearly four-hours long.

That begs the question, will we see more of Lex Luthor? It has already been teased by Joe Manganiello, who had been cast to play Deathstroke back when Ben Affleck was still going to direct and star in The Batman, that the original post-credits scene for Justice League was different than what we got. So Lex may not even appear in that capacity. But we could see more of him in the new cut, depending on how things shake out.

As it stands, Zack Snyder and his crew are busy completing the extensive visual effects work needed to bring his vision to fruition. Warner Bros. is spending millions, possibly more than $30 million, to make it happen. No release date has been firmed up at this time, but HBO Max is set to launch in the U.S. on May 27. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news comes to us via Digital Spy.