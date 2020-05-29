J.K. Simmons isn't quite sure if the Justice League Snyder Cut will be providing any additional screen time for his character, but the actor is still excitedly waiting to see the alternate cut of the controversial movie just as much as the rest of us. In the large-scale superhero crossover movie, Simmons appeared as Gotham City's own Commissioner James Gordon, representing the DC Extended Universe's version of Batman's most trusted ally. Because the Snyder Cut will run much longer, there's a chance we'll be seeing a little more of Simmons portraying Gordon, but even Simmons himself still doesn't know.

"I did talk to Zack," Simmons reveals in a recent interview with Jake Hamilton online, noting how Snyder and Warner Bros. first needed to get permission from the entire cast before working on Zack Snyder's Justice League. Confirming the possibility but admitting he doesn't know for sure, J.K. Simmons adds: "So, yeah, we chatted a couple times, and I don't know that there's going to be significantly more Commissioner Gordon. There's a little bit more than what we shot in the first cut there, so I don't know. I'm anxiously awaiting as all the fans are."

News of the Snyder Cut becoming a reality made headlines just days ago when it was officially confirmed that the highly-wanted version of Justice League would be streaming in the future on HBO Max. With Snyder on board to recut the movie the way it was originally intended to be seen, the project isn't coming cheap for Warner Bros., as the studio is reportedly spending upwards of $20-30 million to complete the Snyder Cut. Just a few weeks ago, the idea still seemed like nothing more than a pipe dream from fans, but all of that campaigning on social media to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has apparently paid off in a big way.

As the story goes, Snyder had been busy working on Justice League when a personal family tragedy led to him suddenly departing the project. Following this, Joss Whedon came on board to take the reins of the project, ultimately writing and directing several additional scenes. When the movie was released with a mostly negative reception, fans seemed to develop a consensus that the movie would have turned out much better had Snyder been in charge from start to finish. That would begin the fan campaign to release the Snyder Cut which has persisted for years, going to show that if you push for something long enough, you can actually make it happen.

The Justice League Snyder Cut will stream on HBO Max sometime in 2021. Reportedly, there are also early plans to develop the Ayer Cut with director David Ayer for the similarly-controversial crossover movie Suicide Squad as well. Of course, if one or both of these projects fall short of expectations, there will be no one else to blame by that point. Let's hope for both the filmmakers and the fans that these kinds of projects will be worth it. You can check out the interview with J.K. Simmons below, courtesy of Jake Hamilton on YouTube.