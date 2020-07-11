In the 2017 cut of Justice League, actor J.K. Simmons appeared in a brief role as Commissioner Gordon. Now that the Snyder cut of the movie is gearing up for release next year on HBO Max, audiences might get to see Gordon's role in the narrative expanded upon. In a recent interview with Screenrant, Simmons declared he would be happy to provide any additional footage or dialog that Snyder needs for Zack Snyder's Justice League.

"Well, the Snyder cut is happening now at long last, as DC fans know. I'm excited that I'm a part of it. As far as I know, I've already done everything I have to do to be a part of Zack's cut, which is to tell Zack, "Yes, I want to be a part of your cut." If there's additional dialogue recording or additional shooting or whatever, I'd be happy to do it."

Back when J.K. Simmons was first announced in the role of Gordon back in 2016, the veteran actor had teased his character by posting a picture of himself in the gym, working out, and looking impressively bulked up. The picture had gotten fans excited for Simmons' take on Gordon, with many expecting to see the character in a much more action-packed role than in past incarnations.

Then Snyder left the film, Joss Whedon was brought on to finish it, and the theatrical cut of Justice League in 2017 only had Gordon in a minuscule role for a few minutes in which he simply stood in one spot and spoke to the League of superheroes.

Clearly, there was some extra footage of Commissioner Gordon that was edited out of the film, and Simmons appears happy to have Snyder revisit the character for the extended cut of the movie that the filmmaker is currently working on.

It speaks to the value that Simmons adds to characters set in comic book movies that he plays an important part in both the DCEU as Commissioner Gordon and in the MCU as J. Jonah Jameson. In fact, Simmons was deemed so perfect as Jameson that he remains the only actor from Sam Raimi's original Spider-Man trilogy to make the jump to the modern MCU. Hopefully, the actor will do an equally amazing job for the character of Gordon in his extended story arc in Zack Snyder's Justice League.

The 2017 version of Justice League starred Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will premiere exclusively on HBO Max in early-to-mid-2021, and add new elements to the 2017 version of the movie to bring it in line with Snyder's original vision for the feature as a culmination of his run with the DECU. This news originated at ScreenRant.