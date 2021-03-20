Jared Leto opened up about returning to the role of the Joker in Zack Snyder's Justice League, speaking about the "evolution" of the character he first portrayed in Suicide Squad. In the four-hour movie that finally premiered on HBO Max on Thursday, Leto's Joker and Ben Affleck's Batman finally interacted in a new scene that was shot for the Snyder Cut. For a lot of fans, the scene stole the show, igniting calls for Leto and Affleck to get their own Joker vs. Batman movie.

This praise we're seeing surrounding Leto's appearance in the Snyder Cut is a stark contrast to the criticism that the character had garnered when he previously appeared with a grill and tattoos in Suicide Squad. Speaking about Justice League on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Leto explained what it was like returning to the role under such drastically different creative visions.

"Well, I think it's an evolution. They're some years apart, and certainly different directors. When you collaborate with somebody as well, just like every guest you have, it brings out a different side, or a different joke, or a different energy. And when you work with a different director, you bring out different things, or they bring out different things in you. So I loved working with [Snyder], I love his passion. He knows more about this world than almost anybody."

Leto also speaks about his thoughts on Snyder and the story behind the movie, and is just elated that he was even asked to come back as the Joker in the Snyder Cut, a move that a lot of DC fans see as "redemption" for Leto's Joker.

"I always loved Zack Snyder, and I think that the story behind this Snyder Cut is really kind of one for the ages, how what happened around him kind of not finishing the first film... I know a lot of people know this story about Zack and how deep it runs, but I was just happy to be a part of his dream, and to get asked to play the Joker for a second time was just a treat. It's one of those roles that are just incredible."

In the interview, Jared Leto also addressed the iconic "We live in a society" line that went viral after it was featured in the Zack Snyder's Justice League trailer. The line was something that Leto ad-libbed on set, and after it's become so popular, the actor has found a way to use it to help others. On his band's website, Leto is selling T-shirts brandishing the popular phrase, and 50% of the profits will be donated to the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention. Leto is wearing the shirt in the Late Show interview.

Time will tell if we'll ever see Leto back as the Clown Prince of Crime for a third time, but for now, Zack Snyder's Justice League is streaming on HBO Max. If you want a "We live in a society" T-shirt, you can find them on the official website for Thirty Seconds to Mars. This news comes to us from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.