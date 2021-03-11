Zack Snyder has shared a new behind-the-scenes photo via his Vero account, featuring Jared Leto in his distorted and insane new look from Zack Snyder's Justice League, along with the director shooting alongside the villain using a hand-held camera. The picture was released with a caption, more of a "Thank You Note" to Leto, where Zack Snyder says he appreciates Leto's contribution to the movie, as well as acknowledging the pleasure he had working with the Oscar-winning actor.

Zack Snyder shares a new behind-the-scenes look at Jared Leto’s Joker in the #SnyderCut



(Source: https://t.co/wdtZlEee4K) pic.twitter.com/PAP5z0PDzL — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 10, 2021

From the looks of it, the picture probably features Zack shooting the only released footage of Jared Leto's Joker in the epilogue of the film's trailer. Jared is sitting on a pile of rocks with a car behind him, and he can be seen in his completely redesigned look and newly designed outfit. Take a look at the picture and you'll understand that Leto is into his "We live in a society" speech before he turns back and says, "BATMAN".

The caption in the picture reads, "Thank you to Jared for letting me work so close....so much going on with this guy you need to get in there, to experience it all."

Jared Leto was never in the original movie but was later called to join in by Snyder during the additional photography and reshoots for the Snyder Cut, which also saw Ben Affleck, Ezra Miller, and Ray Fisher returning to reprise their respective roles; whereas, Joe Manganiello and Harry Lennix were also brought in to play Deathstroke and Martian Manhunter respectively. In his 4-hour long cut of the movie, Jared's appearance would lead to a significant sequence of the movie, where Joker would've teamed-up with the members of the league (the alive ones) in a dystopian future on an Earth governed by Darkseid and his minions.

Jared and Ben's conversation in the Knightmare sequence is Zack's treat to hardcore fans. Zack Snyder has earlier said that it was always his desire to bring these two characters together in his version of the DCEU. He also expressed that not having Joker in the Snyder Cut, which has been the result of a fan movement, would have been injustice to the true supporters of his work and Justice League.

Jared's appearance will feature in the only new scene Snyder shot for his cut of Justice League, which is set in the Knightmare timeline. Reactions towards Jared Leto's take on Joker were highly mixed and divisive, probably because of his version's excessive comparison to the portrayal of Heath Ledger in Chris Nolan's The Dark Knight. Adding up to the criticism, his role in David Ayer's Suicide Squad also fell prey to studio decisions, leading Ayer to remove much of Leto's screen time. Due to this, ever since Zack Snyder's Justice League was greenlit, there has been a moderate call out to release the "Ayer Cut" of Suicide Squad.

Nevertheless, watching Jared Leto's Joker sharing the screen with Ben Affleck's Batman should be thrilling. And since the particular sequence is set in such a moment, that fans can expect anything from it. There have been several speculations that this Joker will not just be a redesigned character, but his traits and characteristics will differ from what audiences have seen earlier. Moreover, the relationship between Leto's Joker and Batman would be a complex one here, as Batman would have to team-up with not just a criminally insane maniac, but also the murder of his protege, Jason Todd.

The wait to witness Joker's new persona and his redesigned characterization is almost at an end as Zack Snyder's Justice League will soon stream on HBO Max and other global streaming and VOD partners starting March 18, 2021.