At this point, the conversation surrounding Zack Snyder's version of 2017's Justice League has turned the film into a quantum paradox, both existing and not existing at the same time, depending on whom you ask. Some believe the movie is almost finished, while others believe it never made it past the initial storyboards. Recently, Kevin Smith revealed what he knew about the fabled project, from his interactions with professionals connected with the project.

"I was talking to some cats who were in visual effects. They had done some visual effects on Justice League. They saw the boards layed out, very elaborate boards, some of them drawn by Jim Lee that laid out the three movies that they were going to make. Somewhere it became two. I guess the idea was, the movies were Batman v Superman, Justice League 1, and Justice League 2. There was this vision of a grand universe. He said he saw Martian Manhunter on it. He said he saw Green Lanterns and stuff like that."

This checks out with what Snyder himself has clarified in the past regarding his version of Justice League being a two-parter which would culminate a five-movie story arc which began with Man of Steel. And the villain we got to see in the actual film, Steppenwolf, was originally supposed to be someone much more terrible.

"So, he broke down the script that he got to read. The movie that they shot originally, and then the movie that we saw. That's where I first heard about what we would call the Snyder Cut. From people that worked on the movie, special effects people, they were like, 'Dude, Darkseid was in it. This was in it...' They went through everything. Then we did an episode of Fatman Beyond and we were reading some Internet piece about someone who had said Darkseid was in it."

While Thanos exploded in popularity with the last two Avengers film, the most terrifying villain in DC Comics, Lord of the Planet Apokolips, Darkseid, is the character who inspired the Mad Titan's creation. Fans had been agog to see Darkseid finally make his live-action debut, and the disappointment was keenly felt when they got Steppenwolf instead. But as Kevin Smith further explained, the version of Justice League with Darkseid in it, while epic in scale, was not even close to finished before the reshoots happened with Joss Whedon.

"Someone in our audience, Jaimie Gathers, who comes to all of our shows. She had gone to a test screening, so she saw a version of it that had this stuff in it. She saw the Snyder Cut version before they did the reshoot because she described things that had been included as rough drawings and stuff. So they told the audience that this wasn't finished by any stretch of the imagination. Some of the stuff she described was Darkseid and was this much grander vision for the movie,"

Smith's description makes the Snyder cut of Justice League sound far better than the movie we got to see in theaters. The question remains whether Warner Bros. will find any value in investing additional resources to make a new version of a movie that came out in 2017, or if the Snyder cut of Justice League will pass into the realm of myths and legends of Hollywood, alongside George Miller's similarly doomed take on the same superhero team. This comes from ComicBook.com