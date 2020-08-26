It looks like the release date for Zack Snyder's Justice League has been revealed. The Snyder Cut trailer was released over the weekend at the DC FanDome event and many DC fans were very pleased with what they saw. It was also revealed that the movie will air in four, one-hour long parts when it arrives on HBO Max next year. However, it was also assumed that Snyder would reveal the official release date, which did not happen.

Is this the release date of the #SnyderCut? The DC press site has this up. pic.twitter.com/ukhE4u8xQY — Zande 🇨🇩 #BLM (@KingZairois) August 26, 2020

The official DC Press website was recently updated and has Zack Snyder's Justice League scheduled to premiere September 5th, 2021 on HBO Max. With that being said, this could be a placeholder and might not be the official release date, since Snyder more than likely would have shared the news over the weekend. The director is hard at work on completing his original vision and it seems like he might have a lot more work to do to get it ready for DC fans. If the release date proves to be true and further release dates stick, Warner Bros. will have The Suicide Squad on August 6th, 2021, Justice League on September 5th, The Batman on October 1st, and Black Adam in December.

Even if the September 2021 date proves to be a placeholder, it does give fans a better idea of when the studio and Zack Snyder plan to release Justice League on HBO Max. Summer or fall 2021 seems like it could be a safe bet, even though a lot of Snyder fans were probably hoping for an early 2021 release. For now, we'll just have to wait and see if Warner Bros. or Snyder has anything to say about the DC Press leak from earlier today, which they might not do.

The Justice League that Zack Snyder teased at DC FanDome looks a lot different from what hit theaters at the end of 2017. Snyder did not use any footage that appeared in the theatrical version and instead chose to use all brand-new footage to drive his point home. The director reportedly laughed when Warner Bros. told him that they wanted the movie to be edited down to 2 hours in length. "When they said two hours, they kept telling me two hours. I literally thought it was a joke... in what world is that a two-hour movie? I mean, Batman v Superman is a full three hours, and that's two characters," said Snyder.

So now, the Snyder Cut of Justice League will go back to its original 4 hour runtime. That's a lot of time for any movie, but it will be separated into four parts on HBO Max and DC fans have waited long enough for the project to become a reality to where they'll more than likely be excited to devour every minute of it. Snyder included some of the fans that led the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement in his DC FanDome panel, much like he did when he originally announced the project and the excitement seems to be just as high as it ever was. You can check out a screenshot from the DC Press site with the Justice League release date above, thanks to King Zairois's Twitter account.