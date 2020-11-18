One of the most talked-about moments in 2013's Man of Steel was when Kal-El enters a Kryptonian spaceship that had crash-landed in the North Pole. While exploring the ship, attentive viewers got a glimpse of a row of stasis pods used to hold occupants in hibernation. One of the pods was open, indicating a member of the ship had escaped. While talking about his upcoming movie Zack Snyder's Justice League on Vero, Snyder hinted that the new film will go deeper into the matter of the pod's occupant.

"If you study Man of Steel, and even in this movie, there's reference to the open sleeping (pod). Which is, when they walk by it on the scout ship when they're bringing Superman's body into -- to bring it back to life, there's a sequence where they... they're kind of walking through that same hallway that Kal-El walked through when he first came into the scout ship. ... Next to that (pod), there's an open (pod) that showed that someone clearly got out. Who that is remains a mystery to this day, so we'll see."

The most popular interpretation of the "pod" mystery so far is that its occupant was Kara Zor-El, Kal's cousin who would one day become Supergirl. Fans were also expecting that with Superman's death in Batman v. Superman, his place in the Justice League will be taken over by Supergirl. The trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League confirms the latter plot point won't happen. But the door is still open for Kara to be introduced as a Kryptonian who has been hiding on Earth for all these years.

Supergirl is not the only major character that Man of Steel had only hinted at. In one of the movie's opening scenes, a shot of the planet Krypton's moon had displayed a huge crater on its surface. In the past, Snyder has confirmed that crater had been made by the real Doomsday, and that the Doomsday who appeared in Batman v. Superman was only an inferior clone.

Since Zack Snyder's Justice League is likely to be the filmmaker's final movie in the DCEU, it makes sense for Snyder to try to tie up any loose ends with regards to the characters. The fact that the movie is set to be more than four hours long means he will have plenty of time to cram as much additional lore into the story as he wants. Hopefully, the end result will be as good as the devotees of the "Snyder Cut" have been hoping for.

Justice League features Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. Zack Snyder's Justice League will premiere exclusively on HBO Max in 2021. This news comes to us via the good folks over at CinemaBlend.