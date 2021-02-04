Back when the DCEU's Justice League was first announced, the promos carried a tagline, "Unite the Seven". That line confused many fans since the movie was only confirmed to feature Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg, Aquaman, and Flash at the time. It has now been confirmed that the seventh member in the upcoming Zack Snyder's Justice League is going to be Harry Lennix as the Martian Manhunter. In an interview with ComicBook.com, Lennix revealed that his take on the superhero will be completely CGI.

"Mo-cap. I don't know what I'm going to look like. I don't know what the body is going to look like and all that, but I'm thrilled to see it. That guy's probably in good shape, for example. Honestly, I don't know if it's reverse engineering but I had the mo-cap [suit] on myself and I did the thing. Now, I don't know what that's going to look like finally but I wonder to an extent if that's going to be reverse-engineered. Maybe they didn't render that part fully without fully seeing the final performance. As an acting exercise, sometimes you know when you put on the Superman cape, you're going to have to have certain characteristics."

Harry Lennix first appeared in Man of Steel as General Swanwick. He reprised the role as the General in Batman v Superman. This led to a popular theory that General Swanwick was actually the shape-shifting Manhunter in disguise, who had been keeping an eye secretly on Earth for a long time.

Last year, Snyder confirmed that the plan had always been to reveal Swanwick to be the Martian Manhunter in Justice League, a plan that was scrapped by Joss Whedon when he was hired to replace Snyder on the project. Now that the "Snyder Cut" of the movie is finally getting ready to release, Lennix is happy his character is getting a chance to shine, even if he does not think the Manhunter will have an extended role in Zack Snyder's Justice League.

"If I'm in it at all, if I'm in it for 20 seconds or 10, I will be more than happy because I didn't think I was going to be in it and I certainly didn't know I was going to be Martian Manhunter until after Zack revealed it, but he always likes to surprise me. It was the happiest day that I never expected when I found out this was going to happen. I'm looking forward to it, whatever it is. If it's a second, I'll be thrilled."

Zack Snyder's Justice League stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. The film will premiere exclusively on HBO Max on Thursday, March 18. ComicBook.com brought us this news first.