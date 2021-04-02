With a four-hour runtime, Zack Snyder's Justice League is chock full of characters from Snyder's planned five-movie arc in the DCEU. One prominent character that was missing was Green Lantern. In an interview with the LightCast Podcast, Harry Lennix, who plays the role of J'onn J'onzz, the Martian Manhunter in the film, revealed that his scene in the movie was originally meant to include the Green Lantern, John Stewart.

"All along I knew that I was going to be in it. It was going to be Martian Manhunter and John Stewart. J'onn J'onzz and John Stewart, as it were, in the movie. But then they made him take out that part. So I did go in later, in like October, to do the scene with Ben Affleck. So I think that was the recipient, that is to say, the information that was conveyed in that scene, [Snyder] just had Martian Manhunter do it, which I thought was fun. He said something to the effect that he felt there was a good way to tie it up, the information that needs to be put out there is out there... We know that the Green Lantern will live on in another part of the franchise such as the DCEU. Hey man, I'm there to serve. It's not uncommon where sometimes an actor has to fill in for another actor, it happens quite a bit."

In the past, Zack Snyder had also confirmed that his original plan had been to feature three black superheroes, actor Ray Fisher's Cyborg, the Martian Manhunter, and John Stewart as Green Lantern. Unfortunately, the studio had other plans for the Green Lantern franchise and forced Snyder to take Stewart out of his story. In a previous interview, the filmmaker revealed that things got so heated over the inclusion of John Stewart that he almost quit the project.

"I said that I would quit if they tried to take [the scene with Green Lantern] out. And I felt bad. The truth is I didn't want the fans to not have a movie, just based on that one stand that I was going to take... And the Green Lantern was John Stewart. And that was part of it too. I was like, I don't want to take a person of color out of this movie. I'm not going to do it. And, but then, but I felt like having Harry Lennix's Martian Manhunter at the end was, that was okay."

The Snyder Cut features an ensemble lead cast consisting of Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Ray Porter as Darkseid, Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. The film is currently available on HBO Max.