The time we never thought would come is almost upon us. Zack Snyder's Justice League is a month away from release on HBO Max. Unfortunately, the fledgling streaming service is still not available in many international territories. That means fans of the "Snyder Cut" who live outside of America are unsure of when they will have access to the movie. In a recent interview, Snyder weighed in on the issue and spoke about the importance of fans reaching out to Warner Bros. regarding the matter.

"The only way I think, in some ways, is to let your local carriers and also Warner Bros. in general, or HBO Max, let them know or understand that this is important to you guys. Because I think in their minds it would be like, 'Oh, it's [not a big deal].' I don't know how many people want to see it, I'm not certain of that. But I think it's important to let it be known that that's a thing, that there's interest from you guys, from the fans."

Before Snyder's movie came out, a similar dilemma faced fans who wanted to watch Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max, but could not because the streaming service was not available in their geographic territory. In that case, the movie was available in select theaters in other countries. It is not certain whether the same will happen with Zack Snyder's Justice League. According to Snyder, the fact that the Snyder Cut is set to release so quickly has created issues with distribution outside of HBO Max.

"I think that the normal window, or the normal way people in Hollywood distribute movies, is they understand when the movie gets made that it's going to have to be distributed, right? And they have a two-year window to figure that all out. The problem is this happened in six months and came to life, and it's caught everyone off guard, and I think, and also the demand has caught everyone off guard. I do believe that even when the movie was sort of greenlit, the Snyder Cut version was greenlit, I don't know that there was a sense of urgency or an understanding of the worldwide demand that would be required of distribution and the studio and everyone to satisfy."

Zack Snyder's Justice League stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Ray Porter as Darkseid, Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. And yeah, Jared Leto returns as Joker.

The film tells the story of a group of superheroes being forced together by circumstances to save the world when an otherworldly invader arrives on the planet in search of a set of objects of immense power. Zack Snyder's Justice League arrives on HBO Max on March 18.