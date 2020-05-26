Excitement for The Snyder Cut is so palpable that you can practically feel it flowing from the internet like the power of a Mother Box. Since the announcement fans have begun smashing their DVDs and wondering what this long-awaited version of Justice League might lead to. Could we be getting the various sequels that Snyder had planned? Or maybe even the Batman movie that was supposed to continue Ben Affleck's legacy as the DC character? Well, sadly it sounds like The Snyder Cut will lead to nothing, with Umberto Gonzalez revealing that the Snyder Cut of Justice League is "basically one and done."

He continued, "This is to... close the loop, to finish the story. Maybe not the whole story, cause he did have like a three to five-picture plan. But this Snyder-verse, I'll call it, will end with the Snyder Cut. Don't expect any spinoffs for Batman or with Ben Affleck as Batman or any of that."

This is no doubt going to be disappointing for Snyder fans to hear, with many hoping that the release of The Snyder Cut would usher a new era of Snyder-made DC movies and allow him to continue the DC cinematic universe as he saw fit. Though, with the Snyder Cut fan-lead campaign having been so successful, what is to stop the same fans calling for the studio to allow Snyder to complete his original vision for the franchise as a whole? It is possible that by releasing The Snyder Cut the studio has opened a Pandora's box of campaigns that will go on and on until the universe implodes. Of course, a little universe implosion will never be enough to stop this passionate fanbase.

The theatrical version of Justice League, which was released back in 2017, begins with the villainous Steppenwolf and his Parademons setting out to take over the Earth. However, Batman seeks the help of Wonder Woman to assemble and recruit Flash, Cyborg, and Aquaman to thwart this powerful new enemy. It is likely that The Snyder Cut will follow this general outline, with the Snyder version making some big changes along the way. The Snyder Cut will reportedly feature several new characters such as Darkseid, Martian Manhunter, and The Atom, and, presumably, a non-CGI Henry Cavill top lip.

The director will be working with a $20-30 million budget to complete his movie, which suggests there will be a lot of new material for fans to feast their eyes on. Though the principle cast will not be returning for any reshoots, contrary to what some earlier rumors hinted at, the budget will be used to complete special effects. Indeed, The Snyder Cut is sounding like it will be a very different cinematic experience to what was shown in theaters, though whether it will turn out to be any better remains to be seen.

Justice League The Snyder Cut is scheduled to be released exclusively to HBO Max in 2021. This comes to us courtesy of The Wrap.