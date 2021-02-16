The "Death of Superman" story arc that began in comics has been adapted across every medium available to DC Comics, from video games to cartoons, to the live-action Batman v. Superman. Now, in a recent interview, Zack Snyder confirmed that the opening scene of his upcoming director's cut of Justice League will once again show the circumstances surrounding Superman's death at the hands of Doomsday, but will this time also include Lex Luthor, Steppenwolf, and Cyborg. Here's how Zack Snyder's Justice League will open for audiences on HBO Max this March.

"This is the beginning of the movie. You see Superman... We go through, this is all the lightning, the kind of orange lightning that comes off of Doomsday, you know, when he's 'YARGH!' There was also some sort of gravity issue, like these rocks were floating and all sorts of things were happening. Then we see the, as we drive in... That's Superman there as we drive in the, he's pulling the bone fragment out of Superman's chest and he cries out."

"Now, if you notice also in BvS there's a very audible cry. You can hear it's Superman's cry now. The cry goes across... this is Heroes Park... this is the Containment Center where Lex is. And then you see Lex communing with Steppenwolf... And then this is Cyborg, he's in his apartment and you see the push in on the closet and then you see some football trophy."

This method of opening a movie was also employed by Zack Snyder for Batman v. Superman, which opened with the final fight between Superman and Zod from Man of Steel, viewed from the perspective of Bruce Wayne from the ground. This time, the added perspective will be from the point of view of Lex Luthor and the alien invader Steppenwolf, who presumably becomes aware that Superman is dead, and Earth is thus ripe for conquering.

The fact that Cyborg is also included in the opening scene confirms Snyder's previous statement that the character, played by Ray Fisher, is the "heart and soul" of the film. As of right now, Cyborg is the superhero with the least amount of screentime in the DCEU, so hopefully, fans will be able to get a better understanding of the character after the release of the Snyder Cut.

Apart from the main six heroes featured in the posters, the movie is also set to introduce Harry Lennix as General Swanwick aka the Martian Manhunter, and there have long been rumors of a cameo by Green Lantern as well. With four hours of runtime, there should be plenty of time for the film to set up the full roster of DCEU superheroes that fans have long waited to see.

Zack Snyder's Justice League stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Ray Porter as Darkseid, Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. The film arrives on HBO Max on March 18.