The upcoming Zack Snyder's Justice League is a curious case where a version of the film has already been released back in 2017. Back then, Snyder was removed from his position as director of the movie, and Joss Whedon was brought on in his place to finish the project. In an interview with Total Film Magazine, Snyder explained that an hour's worth of footage that he shot might have previously appeared in 2017's Justice League.

"Because I've never seen the theatrical version of Justice League, I don't know exactly what from my movie is in that movie. But I have heard from people who were on my crew and then continued on [with Whedon], there was about an hour of reshoots. So I guess they used about an hour of my footage, and they pretty much touched every shot, whether it was for ADR or whatever. I think my movie is a chance to get into the characters and the story beats a lot more."

After the release of Justice League in 2017, a huge debate raged online over how much of the movie was Snyder's work, and how much of it had been created by Whedon. One point that was generally agreed upon was that the jokes and quips that featured in the film were Whedon's work. In the days leading up to the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League, Snyder had confirmed that his cut of the film was not going to have a lot of jokes. According to the filmmaker, he had a constant battle with the studio in 2017 over the tone of the film.

"[The original plan] was absolutely being twisted during production, but y'know, I was there to fight them. Even though there was pressure on me to make it funnier and lighten it, I would persist as much as I could to keep the tone as much as I could. I added a bunch of things for them, and I was always careful to make sure I covered things both ways, so that it didn't affect the movie story-wise. It was my hope that, in post-production, I'd be able to force my will upon them."

It now remains to be seen whether the Snyder Cut of Justice League will be better received than the "Whedon Cut" was, and whether its success will prompt Warner Bros. to greenlight the next two parts of the movie as a trilogy of films, which had been Snyder's intention all along.

Zack Snyder's Justice League stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Ray Porter as Darkseid, Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. The film arrives on HBO Max on March 18. This news originates at Games Radar.